Fanshawe College postpones convocation ceremonies to the fall

Fanshawe College is the latest post-secondary institution to announce its spring convocation will not go ahead as originally planned.

On Monday, the college confirmed that the decision was made as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic “with guidance from public health authorities and with the best interests of our communities in mind.”

The college says the ceremonies that were originally planned to take place between June 9 and 11 will now be held in the fall of 2020, though exact dates were not announced.

“We know this will be a disappointment to our graduating students,” said Michele Beaudoin, vice president of student services.

“They have persevered through a very difficult time to complete their studies under extraordinary circumstances and we are extremely proud of their accomplishments.”

Fanshawe College is the latest in a series of post-secondary educational institutions that have announced the postponement or cancellation of convocation ceremonies, including the University of Ottawa, Carleton University and Algonquin College, the University of Guelph, and the University of Regina.