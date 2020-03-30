Menu

Education

Carleton University, Algonquin College postpone convocation events over coronavirus pandemic

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Posted March 30, 2020 10:29 am
Carleton University and Algonquin College have both postponed their convocation events due to COVID-19.
Carleton University and Algonquin College have both postponed their convocation events due to COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Two more post-secondary schools in Ottawa have postponed their convocation events for graduating students in response to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic and public health guidelines after the University of Ottawa cancelled its event last week.

Carleton University and Algonquin College said they’ve postponed their spring convocation ceremonies, both of which were scheduled in June.

READ MORE: Ottawa Fire Services employee tests positive for novel coronavirus, memo says

In an update on its convocation webpage, Carleton said its COVID-19 steering committee decided to postpone or cancel all “in-person events” at the school until June 30.

“Specific details will be made available on the convocation website as they are finalized and will have to take into account guidelines and regulations from health authorities and the provincial and federal governments,” the update said.

Ontario to consider ban on gatherings of more than 5 people: Doug Ford
Ontario to consider ban on gatherings of more than 5 people: Doug Ford

For its part, Algonquin’s president and CEO said the college will reschedule its convocation ceremonies to the fall and update students when it has more information about dates and venues.

“This decision was not made lightly, but it is in the interests of the health and safety of our college community and our learners’ families, and is in line with the direction that most post-secondary institutions are now taking,” Claude Brulé wrote in a message dated March 27.

READ MORE: Ontario confirms 211 coronavirus cases in biggest single-day spike yet, 4 new deaths

The University of Ottawa last week announced it had cancelled its spring convocation ceremony and that the school is exploring “an alternate convocation experience” for graduating students later.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

As of Sunday, Ottawa’s public health unit said there are 122 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city, including two “institutional outbreaks” at separate retirement homes.

CoronavirusCOVID-19Ottawa newsUniversity of OttawaCarleton UniversityOttawa Public HealthAlgonquin CollegeAlgonquin College convocation cancelledAlgonquin College convocation postponedCarleton University convocation cancelledCarleton University convocation postponedOttawa post-secondary schoolsOttawa schools cancel convocation
