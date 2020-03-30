Medical fetish site donates scrubs to help U.K. hospitals fighting coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Acts of kindness are the new kink.

A medical fetish company donated its entire stock of scrubs to a U.K. hospital desperate for supplies during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

MedFetUK supplies doctor scrubs, typically used as costumes, to those with a particular affinity for medical roleplay in the bedroom.

READ MORE: Astrophysicist gets magnets stuck up nose while inventing coronavirus device

But after being contacted by the National Health Service (NHS) amid nationwide shortages of basic hospital protective gear, the company decided to give up all their stock to help out.

MedFetUK confirmed with Global News that it did, indeed, give away all of its stock for the good cause.

In a series of tweets posted on Friday, the company said: “Today we donated our entire stock of disposable scrubs to an NHS hospital. It was just a few sets, because we don’t carry large stocks, but they were desperate, so we sent them free of charge.”

Story continues below advertisement

Today we donated our entire stock of disposable scrubs to an NHS hospital. It was just a few sets, because we don't carry large stocks, but they were desperate, so we sent them free of charge.

We don't usually do politics on Twitter, but here's a short thread. [1/5] pic.twitter.com/Z4ygmGr99M — MedFetUK (@MedFet_UK) March 27, 2020

It posted the message along with a stock image of the classic light-blue hospital uniforms universally worn by doctors and nurses worldwide.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

While MedFetUK said it doesn’t usually “do politics on Twitter,” it continued with another tweet that reads: “When you see someone from the government saying the NHS is getting what it needs, that is a lie.”

“We have been contacted this week by representatives of NHS procurement all over the country, trying to source basic protective equipment and clothing.”

1:00 Coronavirus outbreak: COVID-19 strikes at heart of British politics Coronavirus outbreak: COVID-19 strikes at heart of British politics

It continued: “When we, a tiny company set up to serve a small section of the kink community, find ourselves being sought out as a last-resort supplier to our National Health Service in a time of crisis, something is seriously wrong. In fact, it’s scandalous.”

Story continues below advertisement

“So when it’s all over and the doctors, nurses and other staff have done an amazing job (as they undoubtedly will despite the circumstances), let’s not forget, or forgive, the ones who sent the NHS into this battle with inadequate armour and one hand tied behind its back,” the company finished.

The British Medical Association (BMA) said it’s been inundated with concerns over the lack of protective equipment for doctors and nurses on the COVID-19 frontlines, Newsweek reports.

“We simply cannot and should not ask people to be on the frontline without the right protective equipment,” said Robert Jenrick, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, during a Sunday press conference.

“We have a clear plan to ensure that those serving this country at this time have the right equipment.”

Nearly 20,000 people have contracted the virus in the U.K. as of Monday, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

—

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

—

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca