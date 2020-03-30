Astrophysicist gets magnets stuck up nose while inventing coronavirus device

Send this page to someone via email

An Australian astrophysicist got himself into a jam while trying to invent a device to fight COVID-19 transmission.

Daniel Reardon came up with a genius idea — he wanted to build a magnetic necklace that reacts when wearers try to touch their faces.

In the midst of the coronavirus spread, physicians advise that one of the best ways to avoid infection is by not touching your face.

“I thought that if I built a circuit that could detect the magnetic field, and we wore magnets on our wrists, then it could set off an alarm if you brought it too close to your face,” he told the Guardian Australia of his idea.

“A bit of boredom in isolation made me think of that.”

The device wasn’t cooperating, so he started goofing around with the magnets, Reardon explained to the BBC.

“I had a laugh and gave up temporarily. Then I started mindlessly placing the magnets on my face,” he said. “First my earlobes, then my nostrils, like a magnetic piercing.”

“The problem was when I put magnets in my other nostril. They all pinched together, and the ones on my septum got stuck,” he continued.

At first, he stayed calm, until he realized they weren’t going to be easy to remove.

After a failed attempt to remove them with two more magnets, which also got stuck up his nose, he turned to pliers.

“Every time I brought the pliers close to my nose, my entire nose would shift towards the pliers and then the pliers would stick to the magnet,” he told the Guardian. “It was a little bit painful at this point.”

Finally, his partner took him to the hospital she works at because “she wanted all her colleagues to laugh at me,” he said.

After applying an anaesthetic spray, he told the Guardian, his doctor was able to remove the magnets.

“Needless to say,” he said, “I am not going to play with the magnets anymore.”

