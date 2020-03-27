Menu

World

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

By Staff Reuters
Posted March 27, 2020 7:23 am
Updated March 27, 2020 7:37 am
Coronavirus outbreak: Boris Johnson orders UK lockdown, tells people to stay home
WATCH: Boris Johnson orders UK lockdown, tells people to stay home

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus and is self isolating but will still lead the government’s response to the outbreak.

“Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus,” Johnson said. “I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.”

READ MORE: Boris Johnson orders U.K. lockdown over coronavirus pandemic

A Downing Street spokesman said Johnson, 55, experienced mild symptoms on Thursday – a day after he answered at the prime minister’s weekly question-and-answer session in the chamber of the House of Commons.

Coronavirus outbreak: UK’s top doctor warns there’s no way to turn back the epidemic
Coronavirus outbreak: UK’s top doctor warns there’s no way to turn back the epidemic

“The prime minister was tested for coronavirus on the personal advice of England’s Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty,” the spokesman said.

“The test was carried out in No 10 by NHS staff and the result of the test was positive,” the spokesman said.

This is a breaking news story. More information to come. 

© 2020 Reuters
