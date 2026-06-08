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Manitobans asked to pick new specialty licence plate design

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 8, 2026 7:46 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'MPI warns drivers of peeling licence plates'
MPI warns drivers of peeling licence plates
RELATED: Old, peeling license plates put Manitobans at risk, according to MPI – Jul 9, 2025
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The Manitoba government is asking residents to vote on the design of a new specialty licence plate that pays homage to provincial parks.

Manitobans have five options, with a portion of the proceeds of every plate sold going to an endowment fund for park improvements.

The designs feature a campsite at night, someone canoeing on a waterway, a replication of a map, a loon on a lake and a pure black one to represent a park at night.

Five proposed new Manitoba Parks licence plate designs the Manitoba government is asking residents to vote on, are shown in this undated handout photo. View image in full screen
Five proposed new Manitoba Parks licence plate designs the Manitoba government is asking residents to vote on, are shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Government of Manitoba

The Nature Conservancy of Canada applied for the creation of a new specialty plate as a way for Manitobans to show their love for nature.

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The Crown-owned Manitoba Public Insurance currently offers 19 specialty licence plates, with more than 208,000 Manitobans owning one.

The new provincial park licence plates are to be made available next year.

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