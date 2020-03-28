Alberta has 79 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 621

Alberta Health announced 79 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the province on Saturday, bringing the total to 621.
Here is the current case breakdown:
- 378 cases in the Calgary zone
- 139 cases in the Edmonton zone
- 48 cases in the Central zone
- 43 cases in the North zone
- 12 cases in the South zone
- One case in a yet-to-be-confirmed zone
Alberta Health said there have been 38 hospitalizations, with 12 admitted to intensive care units.
Up to 54 of the 621 cases may be due to community transmission, Alberta Health said.
Fifty-three people have recovered from the virus, according to the province.
Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll stands at two.
On Saturday, the province announced earlier in the day that $128 million of funding originally set for K-12 schools would be redirected to COVID-19 measures, prompting backlash due to the layoffs the funding loss will likely cause.
Reminders
The province did not make any major announcements on new rules related to COVID-19 as part of its update Saturday, but reminded people that there are restrictions in place for close-contact businesses, dine-in restaurants and non-essential retail services. Essential services are listed here.
Gatherings of more than 15 people are prohibited.
As for renters, the Alberta government said that following its announcement Friday, tenants will be protected from eviction for non-payment before May 1, rents cannot be increased during the state of public health emergency and late fees cannot be applied to rent payments for three months.
Vehicle restrictions are in place at all provincial parks and recreation area access points, matching national park restrictions.View link »
