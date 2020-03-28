COVID-19 pandemic limits Calgary malls to essential services only

Send this page to someone via email

Malls in Calgary announced closures this weekend, limiting access to essential services only to combat the spread of COVID-19.

A list of mall statements follows.

CORE Shopping Centre

CORE Shopping Centre said Saturday it is temporarily closed and limiting mall access to essential services only.

“All public entrances have been closed with the exception of our West 3rd Street entrance until further notice,” it said on its website.

CF Chinook Centre

CF Chinook Centre announced Saturday that it was closed, and only essential retailers and select restaurants would remain open.

CF Market Mall

CF Market Mall made the same announcement as CF Chinook Centre, saying Saturday it was closed.

Marlborough Mall

Marlborough Mall said it was closing Saturday, to “help protect the community and flatten the curve of COVID-19.”

The mall is limited to essential businesses and services only.

Southcentre Mall

Southcentre Mall announced Friday it would be closed effective immediately in response to the “highly dynamic and evolving situation.”

“The health and safety of our customers, all employees at Southcentre and our community will always be our highest priority,” it said in a social media statement.

“During this time, stores deemed essential will remain open and operational to ensure our community has access to essential services.”

Sunridge Shopping Centre

Sunridge Shopping Centre said Saturday it was closed except for essential services.

“The safety of our customers, employees and the public are our priority,” it said. “We continue to monitor the situation closely and to work with our tenants at a national and local level to update our response as new developments occur.”

Westbrook Mall

Westbrook Mall said Saturday it is now limited to essential businesses and services only.

“Keep washing those hands, follow the guidance of our amazing health authorities and we hope to be together again soon!” it said.

CrossIron Mills

Just outside of Calgary’s city limits, CrossIron Mills announced Saturday that it would be closed “in light of the latest developments and directives issued by the government of Alberta.”

It said essential services will be maintained.