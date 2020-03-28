Halifax police dog injured during arrest after break-in

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police say one of their police dogs was injured during an arrest on Saturday.

Police say at 5:55 a.m., officers responded to a report of a break-in in progress at a residence in the 3300 block of Romans Avenue in Halifax.

The caller reported being woken up by an unknown man attempting to force the rear door open.

When confronted, the suspect moved to the front of the residence and successfully forced the lock open, police say.

They were able to briefly enter the residence before being confronted by the occupants of the home.

Multiple officers and a police service dog responded to the scene finding the suspect fleeing on foot towards the 3400 block of St. Andrew Avenue where they would hide under the back deck of a home.

Officers surrounded the property and attempted to have the suspect surrender but they refused.

The police service dog was deployed and eventually latched onto the suspect’s leg.

They allegedly refused to comply, resisted arrest and then assaulted the police service dog, causing it to yelp in pain, police said.

Multiple officers were eventually able to secure the suspect and place him under arrest.

Police say the suspect sustained non-life-threatening injuries that required medical treatment as a result of a dog bite.

The police service dog sustained minor injuries but did not require medical treatment.

Halifax police say the suspect is being held in custody until Monday when they’ll face charges of break and enter, resisting arrest, assaulting a police officer, wilfully causing pain to an animal, breach of probation, breach of recognizance and breach of an undertaking.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or to contact Crime Stoppers.