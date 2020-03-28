N.S. RCMP investigate shooting of 45-year-old man in East Preston

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia RCMP said they’re investigating a shooting that left a 45-year-old man with undetermined injuries on March 27.

According to police, they responded to a call of a shooting at a home in East Preston at approximately 6:10 p.m.

“Police arrived and the victim was on his way to the Dartmouth General Hospital. The suspect had left the home in a black car before police arrival,” police said in a statement released on Saturday.

Police said the victim had been with several people at a home on Brooks Drive where he was shot following an argument.

It is believed that the victim and the suspect are known to each other.

The investigation is ongoing, said police.