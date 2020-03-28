Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

N.S. RCMP investigate shooting of 45-year-old man in East Preston

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted March 28, 2020 4:44 pm
Updated March 28, 2020 4:48 pm
.
. Global News

Nova Scotia RCMP said they’re investigating a shooting that left a 45-year-old man with undetermined injuries on March 27.

According to police, they responded to a call of a shooting at a home in East Preston at approximately 6:10 p.m.

READ MORE: 2 employees at long-term care homes test positive for COVID-19, N.S. reaches triple digits

“Police arrived and the victim was on his way to the Dartmouth General Hospital. The suspect had left the home in a black car before police arrival,” police said in a statement released on Saturday.

Police said the victim had been with several people at a home on Brooks Drive where he was shot following an argument. 

It is believed that the victim and the suspect are known to each other.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation is ongoing, said police.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ShootingHalifax Regional PoliceDartmouth General HospitalEast Preston
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.