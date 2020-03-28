New Brunswick announces 6 additional COVID-19 cases

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick has detected six new cases of COVID-19 in the province, bringing the total number of cases to 51 as of Saturday.

There was no in-person update on Saturday, but according to a press release from the province’s department of public health, the cases include:

An individual aged 50-59 in the southeast of the province

An individual aged 70-79 in the southeast of the province

Two individuals aged 20-29 in the south of the province

An individual aged 50-59 in the south of the province

An individual aged 70-79 in the south of the province

The province’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Jennifer Russell, emphasized physical distancing, a term that is increasingly being used instead of social distancing.

It’s believed that the new terminology — physical distancing — will better help people understand what they need to do to help prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

“I cannot emphasize strongly enough how important it is to continue to follow the guidelines regarding physical distancing, remaining at home and frequent hand-washing,” said Russell.

On Friday, officials announced it was revising its testing protocols to include symptomatic health-care workers in the province as they began to investigate the first suspected case of community transmission in New Brunswick.

Under the new guidelines, any health care worker who has had direct contact with patients and who has developed COVID-19 symptoms since March 20, is directed to immediately self-isolate.

Symptoms include fever with a temperature of 38°C or higher, a new or worsening cough and shortness of breath.

According to the press release from the province, Russell suggests New Brunswickers enjoy the outdoors due to the good weather forecast this weekend — as long as they practise physical distancing.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.