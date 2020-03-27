More information on Calgary Board of Education out-of-school learning expected next week

The Calgary Board of Education said Friday that students and parents can expect to get more information next week about how students will be set up to keep learning during the coronavirus-related class cancellations.

According to a notice from the chief superintendent of schools Christopher Usih, families will start hearing from their school principals and childrens’ teachers next week with details on their plans for continuing teaching the curriculum.

“In the coming weeks, learning will look very different for all our students. We recognize that learning at home presents many challenges for our families,” Usih said.

“We do not expect parents to deliver the same learning that students receive at school, but to do whatever they can to encourage and support learning for their children while classes are cancelled.” Tweet This

Teachers will be contacting parents to get an idea of what each child’s access to technology is at home, including computers and internet.

“Your school is also making a plan to address the needs of students without these resources and to determine how to support students with paper packages or technology loans,” Usih said.

The board said teachers will also be getting in touch to let parents and guardians know how they’ll be delivering course material and how to reach out to them if students have questions.

Families can also expect to have a better idea of what teachers expect in terms of assignments, how to submit finished work and any resources and supports that children might need while learning at home.

“They’ll also ask you how you and your family are doing and encourage you to connect with wellness supports and resources available within and beyond the CBE.”

Kindergarten to Grade 9

Kindergarten to Grade 9 students will access their schooling through a number of different platforms, the board said, which will be determined and communicated by each teacher by next week.

The board said students can expect to be hearing from their teachers with details on next steps by the middle of next week.

Grades 10 to 12

For students in grades 10 to 12, Brightspace by D2L will be the primary outlet.

Those students can also expect to have access to their core course work by the middle of the week.

“We are continuing to plan for how high school students might access non-core courses (such as CTS courses) in this environment and will provide updates as they are available.”

Usih said each of its schools is unique, and it understands the important relationships families have with their schools.

“Each school may do things slightly differently, and that’s okay,” Usih said.

“Every learner is different, and we will work together to support your child’s learning.” Tweet This

The board said students that attend schools on the CBE’s modified calendar will hear from their schools when classes resume on April 6.