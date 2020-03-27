Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Oil price crash to hit thermal oilsands production in Western Canada: Analyst

By Global News
Posted March 27, 2020 2:14 pm
Oil and gas sector anxious for $15B federal aid package
(March 25) COVID-19 has slashed Canadian crude prices, prompting oil companies to cut spending and lay off staff. As Heather Yourex-West explains, this is another hit for Alberta's already struggling energy sector.

An oil and gas analyst says record low prices for oilsands crude could lead to up to 20 per cent of Canada’s thermal bitumen production being shut down over the next few months.

Analyst Matt Murphy of Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. says that would equate to about 340,000 barrels per day of the 1.7 million barrels produced each day by projects that use steam to pump the heavy, sticky oil from wells in northern Alberta.

READ MORE: Live updates: Coronavirus in Canada

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Western Canadian Select oil, a blend of bitumen and lighter oils, fell to a record low of US$4.58 per barrel on Friday morning as New York-traded West Texas Intermediate dropped to US$21.55.

After removing the cost of blending, Murphy estimates the price that flows through to the producer is about 83 cents per barrel, a level at which no producer can be profitable.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Suncor cuts $1.5 billion from budget to cope with low oil prices, COVID-19 impact

He blames the steep decline over the past few weeks on weakness in U.S. Gulf Coast demand for WCS, as higher production from Saudi Arabia floods the market and refineries buy less crude in anticipation of lower demand because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says he also expects companies to announce cuts in conventional heavy oil production as they prepare to announce first-quarter financial results starting next month.

READ MORE: Precision Drilling moves to cut costs and capital spending plan in response to COVID-19

“It’s certainly a tough time for Western Canada producers right now,” he said.

Western Canadian Select prices in February were higher, at US$27.28 a barrel, although that was almost 40 per cent lower than the average in February 2019.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newsSaudi ArabiaOil and Gascovid-19 canadacoronavirus updateCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus Casescovid-19 newsbitumenTudor Pickering Holt & Comatt murphythermal bitumen
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.