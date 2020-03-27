Menu

Politics

Coronavirus: Ontario NDP calls for financial support for renters and making evictions illegal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 27, 2020 12:09 pm
Updated March 27, 2020 12:10 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Toronto announces measures to help those who are homeless, in community housing
WATCH ABOVE: The City of Toronto has unveiled measures aimed at helping those who are homeless and those who live in affordable housing amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. It was also announced on Tuesday that Toronto Community Housing would be “flexible” with those who pay rent-geared-to-income or market rent if there was a change in employment income. Depending on the resident’s circumstances, rent will be “adjusted or deferred.”

NDP leader Andrea Horwath is calling on the Ontario government to help tenants who can’t pay rent during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Horwath says in a statement that her party wants Premier Doug Ford to provide direct financial support to households so they can make rent and make it illegal to evict a tenant during the public health crisis.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Ontario government unveils $17B aid package in response to COVID-19

There is currently an effective ban on evictions in Ontario as the Landlord and Tenant Board has suspended all hearings for the duration of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

As rent comes due on April 1, landlord and tenant associations across Canada have been calling for some kind of relief package from provincial, territorial and federal governments.

READ MORE: Rent freezes, eviction deferrals needed amid coronavirus fallout: experts

An unprecedented number of people have been laid off across the country as governments have forced non-essential businesses to close over the past week.

Story continues below advertisement

In a news conference Thursday, Ford urged anyone who can pay rent to do so, while promising those who can’t that they will not be evicted.

