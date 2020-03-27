City of Kawartha Lakes OPP seek 3 suspects in reported break-and-enter, theft at convenience store

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police in the City of Kawartha Lakes are looking to identify three suspects following a reported break-and-enter and theft at a convenience store earlier this month.

Police say officers were dispatched on March 12 to the convenience store on Pigeon Creek Road in the community of Janetville when the owner reportedly discovered the store had been broken into sometime overnight.

The investigation determined three suspects had entered the store and allegedly stolen alcoholic beverages, vaping products, knives and cigarettes, according to police.

OPP released images of the suspects on Friday.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP released these images of suspects in a reported break-and-enter at a convenience store on March 12. City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

A suspect in a reported break-and-enter at a store in Janetville. City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

One suspect is in his mid-20s, stands six feet two inches tall and was wearing white running shoes, a black hooded sweater, a tan-coloured jacket and blue jeans, according to police.

Another suspect is described as a man in his mid-20s who stands approximately six feet tall and has a heavier build. Police say he was wearing a red Championship brand sweater with a hood and black-and-green camouflage pants.

The third suspect is a man between 40 and 50 years old with a slender build, according to police. He is described as having a bald spot on the top of his head, and police say he was wearing a denim long-sleeved shirt under a camouflage green vest and blue jeans.

Anyone having information on this crime is asked to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-112 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

