Crime

Lindsay man arrested twice in 5-hour span for alleged thefts: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 20, 2020 10:23 am
Updated March 20, 2020 10:24 am
A Lindsay man is facing multiple theft charges.
Global News Peterborough file

A Lindsay man faces multiple theft charges in two separate incidents within a span of five hours on Thursday.

The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service says around 7:20 a.m., the owner of a pickup truck confronted a man who was removing tools from the vehicle parked on William Street North in Lindsay.

The suspect fled the area. Police were notified and located a suspect.

Joshua Wicks, 37, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

He was released from custody.

However, police say around noon they received a call from a Kent Street West retail store where security had detained a man who had attempted to defraud the business. No details were provided.

Following an investigation into this incident, Wicks was arrested and charged with fraud under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on May 21 to answer to the charges for both incidents, police said.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeTheftCity of Kawartha LakeslindsayLindsay crimeCity of Kawartha Lakes Police ServiceLindsay Police
