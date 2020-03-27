Menu

Crime

Peterborough man charged with break-and-enter at Hunter Street building: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 27, 2020 9:08 am
A man was arrested following a reported break and enter to a commercial building on Hunter Street in Peterborough on Thursday night.
A man was arrested following a reported break and enter to a commercial building on Hunter Street in Peterborough on Thursday night. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged following an alleged break-in at an apartment building on Thursday night.

The Peterborough Police Service says officers were dispatched to a Hunter Street East building around 9:50 p.m. for a reported break-and-enter.

Firefighters were also called for a reported fire in the building after a resident reported an alarm going off and the smell of smoke

Fire crews found a smashed out window at the back of the building along with an unknown man in the basement of the building. Firefighters asked for police to attend.

When officers arrived, police say they located a suspect still at the scene.

As a result of the investigation, Alexander John Burke, 21, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering, failure to comply with a probation order and failure to comply with a release order.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Friday.

The building was temporarily evacuated while firefighters looked for a source of the alarm and smoke. Firefighters on scene told Global News they believe the cause of the fire was due to electrical wires the suspect allegedly pulled in the basement which activated the alarm.

Commercial break-ins increase during COVID-19 crisis
Commercial break-ins increase during COVID-19 crisis
