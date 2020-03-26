Coronavirus: Seven Saskatoon bus operators refuse to drive, citing safety concerns

Send this page to someone via email

Some bus drivers in Saskatoon are no longer on the road after safety concerns around COVID-19.

Seven drivers are refusing unsafe work, saying the city’s precautions to protect them aren’t enough.

There are 95 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan as of March 26.

The city says it’s brought in a number of measures to help protect bus drivers. Passengers can only get on from the back and fares have been dropped to cut down on interactions between staff and riders.

Drivers are given hand sanitizer, and buses are cleaned daily according to the city.

That’s not enough for the union representing transit workers, though. It wants masks and gloves to protect drivers, and the buses cleaned more often

“They’re being sanitized once a night in the garages, but once the bus goes out [and] somebody gets on the bus, it’s potentially been infected, right?” said Darcy Pederson, president of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 615.

The seven workers refusing to drive are citing the right to refuse dangerous work under the Criminal Code of Canada.

Under the code, employees can refuse to work in circumstances to perform an activity that constitutes a danger to the employee or to another employee.”

Those transit workers are cleaning the buses instead, according to Pederson.

There are also more riders on the bus, he said, with some just looking to kill time.

“Some of our buses are seeing a little more passengers then they usually do, some of them are getting full seating loads. We’ve got people sitting shoulder to shoulder, standing shoulder to shoulder,” he said.

The province limited gatherings to 10 people on March 25. That doesn’t include buses, as long as people are standing more than two metres apart, according to the city.

These new regulations are a change for people who ride the bus every day.

“Kinda eerie,” said Ed Schmiet of riding the bus this week.

“You don’t want to touch anything, you want to be distanced from other people and sometimes that’s hard when it’s only the half back end of the bus, but that’s what you have to do to protect drivers so that’s what they have to do”

“It really protects the drivers, that’s what a lot of people are worried about,” adds Cheyenne Chadney, who relies on the bus to take her to upwards of 10 appointments some days.

“It’s another essential service, so they’re on the bus from early in the morning to almost midnight.”

The city says the public should limit bus rides to essential trips like to work or the grocery store.

“Our buses are running to transport medical staff, first responders and other essential workers where they need to go,” said James McDonald, the city’s director of transit, in an email statement to Global News.

The city said it’s working to address the union’s concerns.

