Coronavirus: 9 new COVID-19 cases reported in Saskatchewan, total rises to 95

The number of COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan has edged up, with nine new cases reported on Thursday, bringing the confirmed total to 95.

Five people have been hospitalized — three in Regina and two in Saskatoon — with one person in ICU in each city.

Health officials did not say how many of the cases are COVID-19 related. The province had previously stated some cases had involved underlying medical conditions.

The total number of cases in Saskatoon is now 44, with 28 cases in Regina.

There are three cases in the north, seven in the south and 13 in the central region, which saw its numbers rise by five from Wednesday.

Five cases are the result of local transmission, with the remainder travel-related.

Health officials said three people have recovered, but added there may be more cases that have yet to be reported to Public Health.

A press briefing with Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer, was not held on Thursday.

Government officials did not state why there was no briefing, but said one will be held on Friday.

The age group with the most reported cases are those between the ages of 20 to 44, with 45. There are 32 cases in those between the ages of 45 and 64, 14 in those 65 and older, and four in people aged 19 and younger.

Health officials said 6,729 people have been tested as of March 25, with results pending in 34 cases.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers across Canada are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. In Saskatchewan, international travellers are already required to self-isolate for 14 days upon their return to the province.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

