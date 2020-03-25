Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: 2 at snowmobile rally in northern Saskatchewan test positive for COVID-19

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted March 25, 2020 9:13 pm
SHA said anyone who attended the supper needs to self-isolate immediately.
SHA said anyone who attended the supper needs to self-isolate immediately. File / Global News

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) announced on Wednesday that two people who attended an event in the province have tested positive for COVID-19.

The advisory went out to anyone who attended the Lakeland Snowmobile Club Wilderness Rally Supper in Christopher Lake between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. on March 14.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Saskatchewan limits gatherings to 10 people, moves to limit more businesses

One person who served at the event tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release.

Organizers said over 110 people attended the rally supper.

SHA said anyone who attended the supper needs to self-isolate immediately.

Coronavirus Outbreak: Saskatchewan reports 14 new cases of COVID-19, bringing total to 86

If you are outside the Prince Albert area, please contact 811. Anyone in this area can call the Prince Albert communicable disease team at 306-765-6504.

Story continues below advertisement

Christopher Lake is approximately 180 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

READ MORE: 14 new COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, total reaches 86

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers across Canada are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. In Saskatchewan, international travellers are already required to self-isolate for 14 days upon their return to the province.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscovid-19 canadacoronavirus updateCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesSaskatchewan Coronaviruscovid-19 newssaskatoon coronavirusregina coronavirusSnowmobile Rally
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.