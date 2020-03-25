Coronavirus: 2 at snowmobile rally in northern Saskatchewan test positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) announced on Wednesday that two people who attended an event in the province have tested positive for COVID-19.

The advisory went out to anyone who attended the Lakeland Snowmobile Club Wilderness Rally Supper in Christopher Lake between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. on March 14.

One person who served at the event tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release.

Organizers said over 110 people attended the rally supper.

SHA said anyone who attended the supper needs to self-isolate immediately.

If you are outside the Prince Albert area, please contact 811. Anyone in this area can call the Prince Albert communicable disease team at 306-765-6504.

Christopher Lake is approximately 180 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers across Canada are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. In Saskatchewan, international travellers are already required to self-isolate for 14 days upon their return to the province.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

