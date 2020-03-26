Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Brandon University to close campus amid coronavirus pandemic

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted March 26, 2020 6:33 pm
One week after asking students living in residence to vacate, Brandon University says it will be closing down its campus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
One week after asking students living in residence to vacate, Brandon University says it will be closing down its campus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Global News / File

Brandon University says its campus will be closing down on Friday and staff will work from home as a precautionary measure amid the new coronavirus pandemic.

The university has already scrapped in-person delivery of courses and exams, and students living in residence were asked to move out by the end of last weekend.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Brandon University students to vacate residence this weekend

In a news release, it says buildings will be locked and student key cards will be turned off at noon on March 27, with few exceptions. Employee key fobs will work as normal.

Students who require school computers to finish work are being asked to contact their dean and, if approved, will only be able to access individual buildings from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

READ MORE: ‘Pirated’ test bank led to compromised nursing exam, Brandon University says

Story continues below advertisement

The university says some services, such as library services, can still be accessed online, while Student Services appointments can be made by phone or email.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Meanwhile, convocation ceremonies scheduled for May 28 and 29 are now cancelled, however eligible students can still graduate. The application deadline was extended to Friday, March 27.

The university notes there’s no reason to think anyone at the campus is at immediate risk.

Manitoba doctor co-leading study on COVID-19 in children
Manitoba doctor co-leading study on COVID-19 in children
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updateCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In Canadacoronavirus in manitobamanitoba coronavirusBrandon UniversityCOVID-19 updateBrandon coronavirusBrandon University campus
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.