Brandon University to close campus amid coronavirus pandemic

Brandon University says its campus will be closing down on Friday and staff will work from home as a precautionary measure amid the new coronavirus pandemic.

The university has already scrapped in-person delivery of courses and exams, and students living in residence were asked to move out by the end of last weekend.

In a news release, it says buildings will be locked and student key cards will be turned off at noon on March 27, with few exceptions. Employee key fobs will work as normal.

Students who require school computers to finish work are being asked to contact their dean and, if approved, will only be able to access individual buildings from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The university says some services, such as library services, can still be accessed online, while Student Services appointments can be made by phone or email.

Meanwhile, convocation ceremonies scheduled for May 28 and 29 are now cancelled, however eligible students can still graduate. The application deadline was extended to Friday, March 27.

The university notes there’s no reason to think anyone at the campus is at immediate risk.

