Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Education

‘Pirated’ test bank led to compromised nursing exam, Brandon University says

By The Canadian Press
Posted February 3, 2020 11:35 am
Brandon University said nursing used a "pirated" version of a textbook publisher's test bank to cheat on an exam.
Brandon University said nursing used a "pirated" version of a textbook publisher's test bank to cheat on an exam. Getty Images

A Manitoba university says an investigation into what it has called a compromised second-year nursing exam in December has determined the questions were obtained and distributed from a “pirated” version of a textbook publisher’s test bank.

A statement Friday from Brandon University says the exam had been prepared based on the test bank, which it says is common practice, and was believed to be secured for faculty use only.

But the school says “today’s technology” means that pirated versions of exams and test banks can be found for sale online, and that the compromised exam and its test bank was purchased on a website specifically devoted to the sale of such materials.

READ MORE: Brandon woman busted by Snapchat selfies

The investigation discovered that some students used the questions to prepare for their exam expecting, and then finding, the questions to be the same.

Story continues below advertisement

It notes that other students declined to make use of the test bank.

Students in the class of about four dozen were given the chance to repeat the exam, with a penalty applied, and the school says all students retook the exam and passed.

University of Manitoba ‘Science Rendezvous’ tops 4-thousand in attendance
University of Manitoba ‘Science Rendezvous’ tops 4-thousand in attendance
© 2020 The Canadian Press
nursingCheatingTestExamBrandon UniversityCheatersBrandon University CheatingPirated
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.