Duo sought in northeast London armed robbery, vehicle theft

City police are on the lookout for two male suspects in connection to an armed robbery and vehicle theft over the weekend in a northeast London parking lot.

Officers responded to the scene at an unspecified address on Huron Street around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators learned a woman had parked her SUV when she was approached by two men who were unknown to her. One, it’s alleged, asked the woman what time it was and then grabbed her, while the other produced a knife.

Police said the pair robbed the woman of her car keys and fled down Highbury Avenue in her vehicle. The victim suffered minor physical injuries.

Officers said they searched the area but did not find the two suspects.

One suspect is described as male, approximately five-foot-three and wearing a black winter coat with tan fur trim, a black toque, black pants and a black mask with white dots.

The second suspect is described as male, approximately five-foot-five with black curly hair and wearing a tan winter coat, black pants, black gloves and a black face mask with white dots.

The pair were last seen driving the victim’s vehicle, a black 2013 Toyota RAV4 with Ontario plates BSRF921, police said, noting the SUV has winter tires, tinted windows and silver rails on its roof.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).