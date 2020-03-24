OPP search for person who went overboard from commercial vessel in Lake Erie

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police are continuing to search the frigid waters of Lake Erie for a person they say went overboard from a commercial vessel late Monday morning about 13 kilometres west of Long Point.

Norfolk OPP said they were notified around noon Monday about the incident by the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Trenton. It was determined the person went overboard sometime between 10:10 a.m. and 10:20 a.m.

Few other details have been released about the investigation. Crews searched the shoreline on Monday with negative results, police said.

The search resumed on Tuesday by the OPP’s underwater search and recovery unit and aviation services.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.

