Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

OPP search for person who went overboard from commercial vessel in Lake Erie

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted March 24, 2020 2:16 pm
Updated March 24, 2020 2:17 pm
An OPP underwater search and recovery unit vehicle.
An OPP underwater search and recovery unit vehicle. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press

Provincial police are continuing to search the frigid waters of Lake Erie for a person they say went overboard from a commercial vessel late Monday morning about 13 kilometres west of Long Point.

Norfolk OPP said they were notified around noon Monday about the incident by the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Trenton. It was determined the person went overboard sometime between 10:10 a.m. and 10:20 a.m.

READ MORE: Driver critically injured in Central Elgin ATV crash, OPP say

Few other details have been released about the investigation. Crews searched the shoreline on Monday with negative results, police said.

The search resumed on Tuesday by the OPP’s underwater search and recovery unit and aviation services.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPOntario Provincial Policemissing personNorfolk CountyRecoveryLake ErieNorfolk OPPLong PointUnderwater Search And Rescueperson overboard
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.