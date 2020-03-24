Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Driver critically injured in Central Elgin ATV crash: OPP

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted March 24, 2020 1:17 pm
.
. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press/File

A 36-year-old Central Elgin man remains in critical condition in hospital following a single-vehicle ATV crash over the weekend just south of the village of Sparta, Ont.

Police said it happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday along Quaker Road near Roberts Line when the driver lost control of his ATV and was thrown from the vehicle, provincial police said.

READ MORE: Wavell Street residential unit struck by gunfire, London police say

The driver was rushed to hospital with life-threatening conditions where he remained late Tuesday morning.

Few other details are known about the crash, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.

WATCH: ATV Safety concerns (May 2019)

Safety warning as ATV season begins in Alberta
Safety warning as ATV season begins in Alberta
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario Provincial PoliceSingle Vehicle CrashProvincial PoliceCritical ConditionATV CrashElgin Countyelgin oppCentral ElginSpartaquaker roadroberts line
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.