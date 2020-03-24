Driver critically injured in Central Elgin ATV crash: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A 36-year-old Central Elgin man remains in critical condition in hospital following a single-vehicle ATV crash over the weekend just south of the village of Sparta, Ont.

Police said it happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday along Quaker Road near Roberts Line when the driver lost control of his ATV and was thrown from the vehicle, provincial police said.

The driver was rushed to hospital with life-threatening conditions where he remained late Tuesday morning.

Few other details are known about the crash, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.

