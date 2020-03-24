London police seek public’s help in locating missing 41-year-old man

Send this page to someone via email

London police are turning to the public for information as they search for a 41-year-old man who was reported missing in early March, but who hasn’t been seen since late December in the Woodstock area.

Police said Ryan Richard Docherty was reported missing March 6 after a family member returned from a trip abroad and didn’t hear from him upon their return.

Police say it’s not uncommon the 41-year-old to not see or communicate with family for extended periods of time. However, his family and police say they are concerned for his welfare.

Docherty is described as Caucasian, approximately five-feet-10-inches tall and 160 pounds, with a slim build and short black hair in a brush but.

Police said he has a short goatee, hazel eyes, and a “Greed” tattoo on the left side of his neck, in addition to “JODY” written across his fingers on his left hand.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.