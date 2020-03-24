Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

London police seek public’s help in locating missing 41-year-old man

By Matthew Trevithick Global News
Posted March 24, 2020 5:35 pm
.

London police are turning to the public for information as they search for a 41-year-old man who was reported missing in early March, but who hasn’t been seen since late December in the Woodstock area.

Police said Ryan Richard Docherty was reported missing March 6 after a family member returned from a trip abroad and didn’t hear from him upon their return.

READ MORE: OPP search for person who went overboard from commercial vessel in Lake Erie

Police say it’s not uncommon the 41-year-old to not see or communicate with family for extended periods of time. However, his family and police say they are concerned for his welfare.

Docherty is described as Caucasian, approximately five-feet-10-inches tall and 160 pounds, with a slim build and short black hair in a brush but.

Police said he has a short goatee, hazel eyes, and a “Greed” tattoo on the left side of his neck, in addition to “JODY” written across his fingers on his left hand.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Calgary family desperately searching for missing daughter in Hamilton
Calgary family desperately searching for missing daughter in Hamilton
missing personLondon PoliceMissing ManWoodstockLondon Police Servicemissing persons reportryan richard docherty
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.