Winnipeg girl shares groceries, art, smiles during trying times

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg girl is filling the hearts and stomachs of Winnipeggers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gwen, with the help of her mom Jasmine, who chose not to share their last name, has been spending time in her Winnipeg neighbourhood handing out free groceries for those who may not able to make it to the stores while social distancing.

Gwen said in a video sent to Global News that her mom is using this as a teaching moment.

READ MORE: Assiniboine Park Zoo livestream animal talks during coronavirus closure

“We just want to help our neighbours and put a smile on their face,” she said.

Gwen’s pantry has a variety of options including canned soup, peanut butter and cookies. The items are being offered for free.

Gwen is offering free art and groceries to put smiles on faces in her neighbourhood. Submitted

In addition to food, Gwen is also offering some of her artwork for free.

Story continues below advertisement

She also left a key message for those watching the video.

“Remember to stay home, wash your hands and be kind.” Tweet This

2:13 Kindness and community shine in the COVID-19 pandemic Kindness and community shine in the COVID-19 pandemic

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

[ Signup for our Health IQ newsletter for latest coronavirus updates ]

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

Are you seeing acts of kindness happening around the province? Email the details, photos and video to: globalnews.winnipeg@globaltv.com

Story continues below advertisement

3:55 Winnipeg distillery making sanitizer Winnipeg distillery making sanitizer