Canada

Assiniboine Park Zoo livestream animal talks during coronavirus closure

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 23, 2020 4:29 pm
Updated March 23, 2020 4:30 pm
The Assiniboine Park Zoo is holding special livestreams to bring the zoo to you during COVID-19 closure.
The Assiniboine Park Zoo is holding special livestreams to bring the zoo to you during COVID-19 closure. Handout/Assiniboine Park Zoo

The Assiniboine Park Zoo is bringing the zoo to you during the COVID-19 outbreak.

While the zoo has closed to the public to help stem the spread of novel coronavirus, staff have gone online to help Winnipeggers keep in touch with some of their favourite zoo creatures.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: What’s open, closed — and cancelled — in Manitoba

Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 1 p.m. zookeepers will go live on the zoo’s Facebook page to present a different animal to Winnipeggers.

“We’ll be getting up close, introducing you to an animal here at the zoo, and teaching you about animal enrichment, veterinary care, adaptations, and more,” reads a statement on the zoo’s website.

Zookeepers will also answer questions during the livestreams.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Winnipeg no-kill shelters struggling through COVID-19 crisis, say donations needed

The idea, dubbed Creature Feature, kicked off Monday with a look at the zoo’s meerkats.

To see a full lineup of which animals are lined up for a livestream, check out the zoo’s website.

Coronavirus: Winnipeg restaurants shifting to take-out; cancelling live shows
Coronavirus: Winnipeg restaurants shifting to take-out; cancelling live shows
