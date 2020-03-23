Assiniboine Park Zoo livestream animal talks during coronavirus closure

Send this page to someone via email

The Assiniboine Park Zoo is bringing the zoo to you during the COVID-19 outbreak.

While the zoo has closed to the public to help stem the spread of novel coronavirus, staff have gone online to help Winnipeggers keep in touch with some of their favourite zoo creatures.

Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 1 p.m. zookeepers will go live on the zoo’s Facebook page to present a different animal to Winnipeggers.

“We’ll be getting up close, introducing you to an animal here at the zoo, and teaching you about animal enrichment, veterinary care, adaptations, and more,” reads a statement on the zoo’s website.

Zookeepers will also answer questions during the livestreams.

The idea, dubbed Creature Feature, kicked off Monday with a look at the zoo’s meerkats.

To see a full lineup of which animals are lined up for a livestream, check out the zoo’s website.