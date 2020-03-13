Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: What’s open, closed — and cancelled — in Manitoba

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 13, 2020 12:53 pm
Updated March 13, 2020 1:04 pm
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML.
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML. Canadian Press/AP

Coronavirus fears have resulted in cancellations, closures and postponements across Canada and the world, and Manitoba is not immune.

See below for a list of COVID-19 related news for Winnipeg and the rest of the province when it comes to sports, entertainment, civic services and more.

This list will be updated as the situation progresses.

Sports

  • The Winnipeg Jets’ season is on pause after the National Hockey League’s decision to suspend play.
  • The Manitoba Moose won’t play until further notice due to suspension of the American Hockey League season.
  • The Western Hockey League is on hold, which means no Winnipeg Ice games until further notice.
  • Hockey Manitoba has cancelled all sanctioned games and programs.
  • The 2020 U Sports men’s and women’s volleyball championships are cancelled.
  •  Football Manitoba is indefinitely suspending its Bison Prep Camp and spring sixes sessions.
  • The Manitoba Junior Hockey League has cancelled the 2020 playoffs.
  • The Manitoba Major Soccer League will continue its indoor playoffs, but recommends players don’t shake hands.
  • Winnipeg Youth Soccer is also suspending post-game handshakes.
  • Basketball Manitoba has cancelled tournaments and is advising teams to cease operation.
  • Manitoba Ringette has postponed its provincial tournaments.
  • The Manitoba/Saskatchewan Open swimming championship has been cancelled.
  • The national softball umpire school, scheduled for early April in Winnipeg, has been cancelled.
Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Self-isolated Winnipeg man awaits COVID-19 test results: ‘There’s anxiety’

Civic

  • All City of Winnipeg services remain open, although the city is closely monitoring the situation and asking people with flu-like symptoms to stay away.

Education

  • The University of Manitoba is limiting on-campus events and making some courses available online.
  • Red River College’s classes remain open, but the school has cancelled all large gatherings and events.
  • The University of Winnipeg has postponed or cancelled a number of on-campus events.
  • Classes are proceeding as scheduled at Brandon University.
  • A number of Winnipeg schools are cancelling after-school clubs and activities.

Story continues below advertisement

Entertainment

  • The Royal Manitoba Winter Fair in Brandon has been cancelled.
  • Cinematheque remains open but will use extra precautions.
  • Cineplex movie theatres remain open but with enhanced health and safety protocols.
  • The Royal Winnipeg Ballet is continuing programming as scheduled but limiting visitors and taking precautions.
  • Rumours Comedy Club is limiting its capacity and increasing cleaning services.
  • A number of concerts and events at Bell MTS Place and the Burton Cummings Theatre have been cancelled or postponed.
  • The Park Theatre, West End Cultural Centre and other concert venues are taking extra precautions.
  • The 2020 JUNO Awards, which featured a number of Manitoba nominees, have been cancelled.
  • The Assiniboine Park Zoo remains open.
  • The Manitoba Museum is open.
  • The Canadian Museum for Human Rights remains open.
  • There are several cancellations and postponements at the RBC Convention Centre – please check their website for more information.
Manitoba to spend $35M on equipment in case of novel coronavirus spread
Manitoba to spend $35M on equipment in case of novel coronavirus spread
CoronaviruswinnipegCOVID-19coronavirus winnipegcoronavirus ManitobaWinnipeg cancellationsWinnipeg closures
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.