Coronavirus: What’s open, closed — and cancelled — in Manitoba

Coronavirus fears have resulted in cancellations, closures and postponements across Canada and the world, and Manitoba is not immune.
See below for a list of COVID-19 related news for Winnipeg and the rest of the province when it comes to sports, entertainment, civic services and more.
This list will be updated as the situation progresses.
Sports
- The Winnipeg Jets’ season is on pause after the National Hockey League’s decision to suspend play.
- The Manitoba Moose won’t play until further notice due to suspension of the American Hockey League season.
- The Western Hockey League is on hold, which means no Winnipeg Ice games until further notice.
- Hockey Manitoba has cancelled all sanctioned games and programs.
- The 2020 U Sports men’s and women’s volleyball championships are cancelled.
- Football Manitoba is indefinitely suspending its Bison Prep Camp and spring sixes sessions.
- The Manitoba Junior Hockey League has cancelled the 2020 playoffs.
- The Manitoba Major Soccer League will continue its indoor playoffs, but recommends players don’t shake hands.
- Winnipeg Youth Soccer is also suspending post-game handshakes.
- Basketball Manitoba has cancelled tournaments and is advising teams to cease operation.
- Manitoba Ringette has postponed its provincial tournaments.
- The Manitoba/Saskatchewan Open swimming championship has been cancelled.
- The national softball umpire school, scheduled for early April in Winnipeg, has been cancelled.
Civic
- All City of Winnipeg services remain open, although the city is closely monitoring the situation and asking people with flu-like symptoms to stay away.
Education
- The University of Manitoba is limiting on-campus events and making some courses available online.
- Red River College’s classes remain open, but the school has cancelled all large gatherings and events.
- The University of Winnipeg has postponed or cancelled a number of on-campus events.
- Classes are proceeding as scheduled at Brandon University.
- A number of Winnipeg schools are cancelling after-school clubs and activities.
Entertainment
- The Royal Manitoba Winter Fair in Brandon has been cancelled.
- Cinematheque remains open but will use extra precautions.
- Cineplex movie theatres remain open but with enhanced health and safety protocols.
- The Royal Winnipeg Ballet is continuing programming as scheduled but limiting visitors and taking precautions.
- Rumours Comedy Club is limiting its capacity and increasing cleaning services.
- A number of concerts and events at Bell MTS Place and the Burton Cummings Theatre have been cancelled or postponed.
- The Park Theatre, West End Cultural Centre and other concert venues are taking extra precautions.
- The 2020 JUNO Awards, which featured a number of Manitoba nominees, have been cancelled.
- The Assiniboine Park Zoo remains open.
- The Manitoba Museum is open.
- The Canadian Museum for Human Rights remains open.
- There are several cancellations and postponements at the RBC Convention Centre – please check their website for more information.
