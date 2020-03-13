Coronavirus: What’s open, closed — and cancelled — in Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

Coronavirus fears have resulted in cancellations, closures and postponements across Canada and the world, and Manitoba is not immune.

See below for a list of COVID-19 related news for Winnipeg and the rest of the province when it comes to sports, entertainment, civic services and more.

This list will be updated as the situation progresses.

Sports



The Winnipeg Jets’ season is on pause after the National Hockey League’s decision to suspend play.

The Manitoba Moose won’t play until further notice due to suspension of the American Hockey League season.

The Western Hockey League is on hold, which means no Winnipeg Ice games until further notice.

Hockey Manitoba has cancelled all sanctioned games and programs.

The 2020 U Sports men’s and women’s volleyball championships are cancelled.

Football Manitoba is indefinitely suspending its Bison Prep Camp and spring sixes sessions.

The Manitoba Junior Hockey League has cancelled the 2020 playoffs.

The Manitoba Major Soccer League will continue its indoor playoffs, but recommends players don’t shake hands.

Winnipeg Youth Soccer is also suspending post-game handshakes.

Basketball Manitoba has cancelled tournaments and is advising teams to cease operation.

Manitoba Ringette has postponed its provincial tournaments.

The Manitoba/Saskatchewan Open swimming championship has been cancelled.

The national softball umpire school, scheduled for early April in Winnipeg, has been cancelled.

Civic

All City of Winnipeg services remain open, although the city is closely monitoring the situation and asking people with flu-like symptoms to stay away.

Education

The University of Manitoba is limiting on-campus events and making some courses available online.

Red River College’s classes remain open, but the school has cancelled all large gatherings and events.

The University of Winnipeg has postponed or cancelled a number of on-campus events.

Classes are proceeding as scheduled at Brandon University.

A number of Winnipeg schools are cancelling after-school clubs and activities.

Entertainment



The Royal Manitoba Winter Fair in Brandon has been cancelled.

Cinematheque remains open but will use extra precautions.

Cineplex movie theatres remain open but with enhanced health and safety protocols.

The Royal Winnipeg Ballet is continuing programming as scheduled but limiting visitors and taking precautions.

Rumours Comedy Club is limiting its capacity and increasing cleaning services.

A number of concerts and events at Bell MTS Place and the Burton Cummings Theatre have been cancelled or postponed.

The Park Theatre, West End Cultural Centre and other concert venues are taking extra precautions.

The 2020 JUNO Awards, which featured a number of Manitoba nominees, have been cancelled.

The Assiniboine Park Zoo remains open.

The Manitoba Museum is open.

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights remains open.

There are several cancellations and postponements at the RBC Convention Centre – please check their website for more information.