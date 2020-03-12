Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Live Updates

Winnipeg Jets owner True North to address NHL coronavirus shutdown Thursday afternoon

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 12, 2020 3:53 pm
Updated March 12, 2020 4:09 pm

True North Sports + Entertainment will be sharing details of their COVID-19 operation plan on Thursday afternoon.

True North – known for operating the NHL’s Winnipeg Jets, the AHL’s Manitoba Moose, and venues like Bell MTS Place and the Burton Cummings Theatre – will provide more info at 3:30 p.m., based on recent directives from the hockey leagues and Manitoba Health.

Global News will livestream the press conference here.

READ MORE: NHL suspends its season amid coronavirus pandemic

Story continues below advertisement

The NHL announced earlier on Thursday that it plans to suspend its 2020-21 season until further notice, due to coronavirus fears.

Mark Chipman, executive chairman of the Jets and True North, will speak to media along with Kevin Donnelly, the organization’s senior vice president for venues and entertainment.

The AHL and CHL have also cancelled their seasons indefinitely.

Story continues below advertisement
Manitoba’s Chief Public Health Officer on the province’s first presumptive case of COVID-19
Manitoba’s Chief Public Health Officer on the province’s first presumptive case of COVID-19
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg SportsCoronavirusWinnipeg JetsCOVID-19Manitoba MooseTrue North Sports EntertainmentMark ChipmanKevin Donnelly
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.