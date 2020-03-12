Winnipeg Jets owner True North to address NHL coronavirus shutdown Thursday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

True North Sports + Entertainment will be sharing details of their COVID-19 operation plan on Thursday afternoon.

True North – known for operating the NHL’s Winnipeg Jets, the AHL’s Manitoba Moose, and venues like Bell MTS Place and the Burton Cummings Theatre – will provide more info at 3:30 p.m., based on recent directives from the hockey leagues and Manitoba Health.

Global News will livestream the press conference here.

True North Sports + Entertainment will provide an operational update today related to COVID-19 and the recent directives of Manitoba Health, and the NHL and AHL, at 3:30 PM CT. We will be streaming the press conference live on @bellmtsplace channels including Facebook & Twitter. — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) March 12, 2020

The NHL announced earlier on Thursday that it plans to suspend its 2020-21 season until further notice, due to coronavirus fears.

Mark Chipman, executive chairman of the Jets and True North, will speak to media along with Kevin Donnelly, the organization’s senior vice president for venues and entertainment.

The AHL and CHL have also cancelled their seasons indefinitely.

Looks like the @ManitobaMoose are done until further notice as well.. Here’s the release from @TheAHL pic.twitter.com/pIgDIBzKya — Marek Tkach (@MarekTkach) March 12, 2020

0:37 Manitoba’s Chief Public Health Officer on the province’s first presumptive case of COVID-19 Manitoba’s Chief Public Health Officer on the province’s first presumptive case of COVID-19