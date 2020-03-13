Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Live Updates

Coronavirus: Manitoba schools to close for three weeks starting March 23

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted March 13, 2020 2:39 pm
Updated March 13, 2020 3:36 pm
Premier Brian Pallister, the Education and Health Ministers and Manitoba's top doc give the media an update about the coronavirus situation in the province.

Update, 2:20 p.m.:

All elementary, junior high and high schools are to be closed for three weeks, starting March 23.

Story continues below advertisement

Premier Brian Pallister said he spoke with his counterparts across the country along with the Prime Minister and said he understands the fears people are feeling.

Dr. Brent Roussin, who is the chief provincial health officer, said the week delay is to allow schools and parents prepare.

“After discussions we’ve decided to err on the side of caution,” said Pallister.

Pallister said daycares will not be affected at the moment, but they are considering closing them too.

Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen said he believes the schools are safe, but parents may make their own decision about sending their children to schools next week.

Story continues below advertisement

Original Story:

The University of Winnipeg has suspended its winter term in the wake of presumed novel coronavirus cases in Manitoba.

“The time to act is now so that we may help preserve the health and safety of the UWinnipeg community,” said Dr. Annette Trimbee, president of the U of W.

“All in-person classes and labs will be suspended for the remainder of the winter term.We are fortunate to be near the end of term, April 3. Our goal is to support students in successfully completing their courses. By March 20, we will communicate our completion plans to students through webmail.”

Red River College is also taking measures with a declared “study week” next week.

READ MORE: University of Manitoba, Red River College look at moving classes online, other methods in wake of novel coronavirus

Dr. Christine Watson, the college’s interim president, sent a memo to staff Friday.

“I want you to know that the safety of our College community is our highest priority. For that reason, Red River College will implement a Study Week for Students, effective at the end of today, and continuing through next week.

“This will help us follow public health advice to reduce numbers on campus and give faculty and staff time to develop alternative delivery models for College programs and services.”

Story continues below advertisement

The University of Manitoba has not cancelled classes outright, but the majority of them have been moved online.

One school in Manitoba in Sandy Bay First Nation has already closed its school.

The province of Manitoba is having an update Friday afternoon with Premier Brian Pallister, Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen, Health Minister Cameron Friesen and Dr. Brent Roussin, the province’s chief provincial public health officer.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19novel coronaviruscoronavirus in manitobaare manitoba schools closed because of coronavirusCoronavirus in Winnipegwill manitoba schools close
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.