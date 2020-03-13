Coronavirus: Manitoba schools to close for three weeks starting March 23

Send this page to someone via email

Update, 2:20 p.m.:

All elementary, junior high and high schools are to be closed for three weeks, starting March 23.

This suspension begins on Monday, March 23rd and will go for three weeks — overlapping with the existing spring break and adding a week on either side. #glbwpg — Diana Foxall (@CJOBdiana) March 13, 2020

Premier Brian Pallister said he spoke with his counterparts across the country along with the Prime Minister and said he understands the fears people are feeling.

Health Minister Cameron Friesen says the events of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours have a lot of people nervous, but Manitobans should rest assured the local health system is prepared, with specific screening centres and increased capacity at Health Links from 35 lines to 104. — Diana Foxall (@CJOBdiana) March 13, 2020

Dr. Brent Roussin, who is the chief provincial health officer, said the week delay is to allow schools and parents prepare.

“After discussions we’ve decided to err on the side of caution,” said Pallister.

Pallister said daycares will not be affected at the moment, but they are considering closing them too.

Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen said he believes the schools are safe, but parents may make their own decision about sending their children to schools next week.

Original Story:

The University of Winnipeg has suspended its winter term in the wake of presumed novel coronavirus cases in Manitoba.

“The time to act is now so that we may help preserve the health and safety of the UWinnipeg community,” said Dr. Annette Trimbee, president of the U of W.

“All in-person classes and labs will be suspended for the remainder of the winter term.We are fortunate to be near the end of term, April 3. Our goal is to support students in successfully completing their courses. By March 20, we will communicate our completion plans to students through webmail.”

Red River College is also taking measures with a declared “study week” next week.

Dr. Christine Watson, the college’s interim president, sent a memo to staff Friday.

“I want you to know that the safety of our College community is our highest priority. For that reason, Red River College will implement a Study Week for Students, effective at the end of today, and continuing through next week.

“This will help us follow public health advice to reduce numbers on campus and give faculty and staff time to develop alternative delivery models for College programs and services.”

The University of Manitoba has not cancelled classes outright, but the majority of them have been moved online.

One school in Manitoba in Sandy Bay First Nation has already closed its school.

The province of Manitoba is having an update Friday afternoon with Premier Brian Pallister, Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen, Health Minister Cameron Friesen and Dr. Brent Roussin, the province’s chief provincial public health officer.