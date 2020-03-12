Menu

Health

Sandy Bay First Nation temporarily closes school over COVID-19 coronavirus concerns

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted March 12, 2020 6:58 pm
Updated March 12, 2020 7:02 pm
Isaac Beaulieu Memorial School in Sandy Bay First Nation, Man.
Isaac Beaulieu Memorial School in Sandy Bay First Nation, Man. Facebook/Isaac Beaulieu Memorial School

Sandy Bay First Nation will close their school for at least two weeks over COVID-19 coronavirus concerns.

In a memo sent to parents Thursday the First Nation, which is 130 km northwest of Winnipeg on the shores of Lake Manitoba, cancelled classes starting Friday.

“This closure is at the direction of Sandy Bay First Nation Chief and Council. There will be no school tomorrow, and no school for the next two weeks,” reads the statement signed by principal Todd Butler.

Isaac Beaulieu Memorial School, which has more than 900 students in grades K-12 according to their website, will stay closed until at least March 27.

READ MORE: University of Manitoba, Red River College start moving classes online in anticipation of cancellations in wake of novel coronavirus

“Next week, school staff will be asked to begin preparing homework packages that will [be] sent home to students to allow the students to keep up with their school work as much as possible.”

This is believed to be the first school in Manitoba to cancel classes outright in the wake of the novel coronavirus. In Ontario, Premier Doug Ford shut down all schools Thursday until after spring break in April.

The province of Manitoba recorded its first three cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

READ MORE: Manitoba announces first presumptive case of novel coronavirus in Winnipeg; Mayor Bowman outlines city’s response

Some schools in Winnipeg have sent out notices to parents in the past weeks about hand-washing and being diligent, but no schools have cancelled classes.

The University of Manitoba and Red River College both said Thursday they are looking at moving classes online, but campuses are still open and classes are still on.

There have been no cases of novel coronavirus reported in Sandy Bay First Nation.

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman talks about the city’s first presumptive case of COVID-19
Coronavirusnovel coronavirusManitoba educationSandy Bay First Nationmanitoba coronavirusIsaac Beaulieu Memorial Schoolsandy bay first nation coronavirusschool closures due to coronavirus
