Halifax police search for suspects in two Monday evening robberies

Halifax Regional Police are looking for multiple suspects following two separate robberies Monday night.

Police say they were called to the Mobil Gas Station at 1075 Barrington Street just after 6 p.m. A man wearing a mask and wielding a needle entered the store demanding cash, according to staff. When he wasn’t given any, he fled on foot. No one was injured.

Multiple officers searched the area, but were unable to locate the suspect. He’s described as a middle-aged white man, five foot four inches tall with a medium build, wearing a light brown jacket, faded blue jeans, a black balaclava, gloves and glasses.

Then, at about 8:45 p.m., police were called to the Leonard’s Convenience store on 95 Caledonia Road in Dartmouth after it was robbed.

Two men wearing masks, one armed with a hammer, demanded money and cigarettes, according to staff. The pair made off with an undisclosed amount of both into a dark SUV.

Police are now searching for the suspects. The first is described as a white man, 6 feet tall, 250 lbs., wearing all black. The second is a white man, 150 lbs., 25-40 years old, wearing all black.

Anyone with information about either incident should call police or Crime Stoppers.