M.D. of Greenview No. 16 declares local state of emergency over COVID-19 crisis

Send this page to someone via email

The Municipal District of Greenview No. 16 is the latest municipality in Alberta to declare a local state of emergency as provincial efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 continue.

“The public is advised that for the duration of the emergency, Greenview may take any action it deems necessary to deal with the situation,” M.D. officials said in a news release on Monday. Tweet This

“Residents should use the Government of Alberta website as their primary source of information on the government’s response and health measures.”

READ MORE: Alberta sees 42 new cases of COVID-19, bringing total to 301 on Monday

At a news conference on Monday afternoon, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health announced there are now 301 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province. One of those cases saw a patient die.

Story continues below advertisement

Watch below: Dr. Deena Hinshaw provides an update on Alberta’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Edmonton on Monday.

According to the M.D. of Greenview No. 16, about 5,300 people live within its borders, which span an area from the B.C.-Alberta border, south of the Wapiti River to Valleyview and south to Fox Creek.

The municipality’s economy is reliant on forestry, oil and gas, tourism, mining and agriculture, according to officials.

Last week, the M.D. announced the closure of the Greenview Regional Multiplex, the Grande Cache Tourism and Interpretive Centre, and the Grande Cache Recreation Centre in an effort to protect the health of its citizens and workers amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The M.D. also closed all of its offices in Greenview last week.

“Our staff will continue to work diligently behind the scenes to continue to provide services to residents, and our phone lines will remain open to answer any questions that you may have during this time,” officials said at the time.

“We would also like to remind residents that all bill payments can be made online, over the phone or via the drop box at the front door of the Valleyview Administration Building.”

Since the health crisis began to unfold in Alberta, M.D. officials have been posting updates and advice to residents on the municipality’s Facebook page.

Story continues below advertisement

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk is low for Canadians but warn this could change quickly. They caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.