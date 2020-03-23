Winnipeg Goldeyes add Canadian infielder and MLB draft pick

Send this page to someone via email

Despite the ongoing pandemic, the Winnipeg Goldeyes are still compiling next season’s roster.

On Monday, the club announced the signing of Canadian third baseman Eric Wood.

Wood, 27, represented Canada at the 2019 Pan-Am Games and at the 2017 World Baseball Classic. He played for the triple-A International League’s Indianapolis Indians last season. In 78 games, he had a .247 batting average, with nine home runs and 32 runs batted in.

The Toronto product also played for his country at the most recent Olympic qualifier in South Korea. Between the Pan-Am Games and the Olympic qualifier, he appeared in a total of nine games for Canada, and hit safely in 13 of his 33 at-bats for a .394 average.

Wood has played for eight different teams over eight seasons of professional baseball. He was selected by the Oakland Athletics in the 37th round of the 2011 MLB June Amateur Draft and again by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the sixth round of the 2012 MLB June Amateur Draft. He appeared in 35 Major League spring training games for the Pirates.

Wood is the third member of the Canadian national team on the Goldeyes roster, joining infielder Wes Darvill and new catcher Dustin Houle.

The Goldeyes also announced they’ve brought back pitcher Jose Jose. The left-handed pitcher signed a new contract after he was acquired in a trade with the Frontier League’s Sussex County Miners back in November.

The Goldeyes now have 19 players under contract for the 2020 season.

League officials are monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic, but are currently scheduled to open the season on May 19.