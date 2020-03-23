Coronavirus: Organizers reschedule Around The Bay Road Race for Nov. 22

Organizers of Hamilton’s Around The Bay Road Race have announced a new race date.

The 126th running of the event will be rescheduled for Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020.

The annual race was scheduled to be held March 29 but is among the cavalcade of local events to be affected by the current COVID-19 emergency.

Race director Anna Lewis says we “don’t know what is in the near future, but we’re very hopeful that in the fall things will have settled down.”

In an email to thousands of people who were registered to participate in either the 30k or 5k event, Lewis is promising “an amazing race experience that will be as good or even better than originally planned.”

Those who had registered for this week’s race are being given the option of applying their race entry to Nov. 22, deferring their race entry until March 28, 2021, or not running on either of those dates and having their 2020 race shirts and medals sent to them in the mail.

Because we are dealing with uncertain times, Lewis says registration for the rescheduled date won’t open until October.

She says that means participants have plenty of time to make their decision as we wait to see “how things will shake out.”