Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Coronavirus: Organizers reschedule Around The Bay Road Race for Nov. 22

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted March 23, 2020 1:39 pm
Nearly 10,000 people participated in the 125th Around the Bay Road Race on Sunday, March 31, 2019.
Nearly 10,000 people participated in the 125th Around the Bay Road Race on Sunday, March 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Stephen C. Host

Organizers of Hamilton’s Around The Bay Road Race have announced a new race date.

The 126th running of the event will be rescheduled for Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020.

READ MORE: Hamilton Around The Bay Road Race registrations on pace, despite route change

The annual race was scheduled to be held March 29 but is among the cavalcade of local events to be affected by the current COVID-19 emergency.

Race director Anna Lewis says we “don’t know what is in the near future, but we’re very hopeful that in the fall things will have settled down.”

In an email to thousands of people who were registered to participate in either the 30k or 5k event, Lewis is promising “an amazing race experience that will be as good or even better than originally planned.”

READ MORE: ‘Enough is enough’: Trudeau warns Canadians flouting coronavirus social distancing

Story continues below advertisement

Those who had registered for this week’s race are being given the option of applying their race entry to Nov. 22, deferring their race entry until March 28, 2021, or not running on either of those dates and having their 2020 race shirts and medals sent to them in the mail.

Because we are dealing with uncertain times, Lewis says registration for the rescheduled date won’t open until October.

She says that means participants have plenty of time to make their decision as we wait to see “how things will shake out.”

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19BurlingtonATBAround the Bay Road RaceATB Anna Lewisaround the bay race rescheduledHamilton road racing
Bookmark'd newsletter Bookmark'd newsletter

Stay in the know

Subscribe to Bookmark'd and get the top lifestyle stories of the week delivered straight to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.