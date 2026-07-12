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Lifestyle

Recipe: Samosa kale chaat

By Chef Bal, Desi Lounge Special to Global News
Posted July 12, 2026 11:00 am
2 min read
samosa recipe
File photo of samosas. Rich Matharu
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Samosa Kale Chaat

Ingredients

Dough:

• 2 cups all-purpose flour (260g)

• 1 tsp ajwain (carom seeds)• ¼ tsp salt

• 4 tbsp + 1 tsp oil (65ml)

• Water (about 6 tbsp)

Filling:

• 3-4 potatoes (500-550g), boiled & mashed

• 2 tbsp oil

• 1 tsp cumin seeds

• 1 tsp fennel seeds

• 2 tsp crushed coriander seeds

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• 1 tsp chopped ginger

• 1 chopped green chilli

• ¼ tsp Hing (asafoetida)

• ½ cup + 2 tbsp green peas

• 1 tsp coriander powder

• ½ tsp garam masala

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• ½ tsp dried mango powder (amchur)

• ¼ tsp red chilli powder (adjust to taste)

• ¾ tsp salt

For Frying: Oil for deep frying

 

*For the Chaat Mix:*

• ¼ cup finely chopped onion

• ¼ cup finely chopped cucumber

• 1 tbsp chaat masala (adjust to taste)

• ¼ cup fine sev

• 4 tbsp chickpeas

• A pinch of black salt

• ¼ cup sweet yogurt

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• 2 tbsp mint chutney

• 2 tbsp tamarind chutney

• One handful fried kale

• Pomegranate seeds (for garnish)

• Boondi (for garnish)

 

Instruction:

Make Dough: Mix flour, ajwain, and salt. Add oil and rub until crumbly. Gradually add water, knead into stiff dough. Cover and rest 40 mins.

Prepare Filling: Boil potatoes, peel, and mash. In a pan, heat oil, add seeds, ginger, chilli, and Hing. Add potatoes, peas, spices, and cook for a few mins. Cool.

Shape Samosas: Divide the dough into 7 balls. Roll each into a thin 6-7-inch circle. Cut into halves. Wet edges, shape into cones, fill with 1-2 tbsp filling, seal edges.

Fry: Heat oil on low. Fry samosas until golden. Increase the heat briefly for crispiness.

Prepare the Chaat: Mix chickpeas, chopped onion, cucumber, mint chutney, tamarind chutney, chaat masala, salt, and chilli powder in a bowl. Toss well.

Plate & Layer:

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– Spread the mixture on a serving plate.

– Drizzle with sweet yoghurt

– Sprinkle fine sev generously over the top.

– Spread crispy fried kale leaves beautifully on the plate and sprinkle with chaat masala.

– Then place the fried samosa on top

Garnish & Serve: Decorate with vibrant pomegranate seeds and crunchy Boondi for a burst of colour and texture. Serve immediately to enjoy the crispy samosa and kale, fresh flavours at their best!

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