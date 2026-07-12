Recipe: Samosa kale chaat

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Samosa Kale Chaat

Ingredients

Dough:

• 2 cups all-purpose flour (260g)

• 1 tsp ajwain (carom seeds)• ¼ tsp salt

• 4 tbsp + 1 tsp oil (65ml)

• Water (about 6 tbsp)

Filling:

• 3-4 potatoes (500-550g), boiled & mashed

• 2 tbsp oil

• 1 tsp cumin seeds

• 1 tsp fennel seeds

• 2 tsp crushed coriander seeds

Story continues below advertisement

• 1 tsp chopped ginger

• 1 chopped green chilli

• ¼ tsp Hing (asafoetida)

• ½ cup + 2 tbsp green peas

• 1 tsp coriander powder

• ½ tsp garam masala

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

• ½ tsp dried mango powder (amchur)

• ¼ tsp red chilli powder (adjust to taste)

• ¾ tsp salt

For Frying: Oil for deep frying

*For the Chaat Mix:*

• ¼ cup finely chopped onion

• ¼ cup finely chopped cucumber

• 1 tbsp chaat masala (adjust to taste)

• ¼ cup fine sev

• 4 tbsp chickpeas

• A pinch of black salt

• ¼ cup sweet yogurt

Story continues below advertisement

• 2 tbsp mint chutney

• 2 tbsp tamarind chutney

• One handful fried kale

• Pomegranate seeds (for garnish)

• Boondi (for garnish)

Instruction:

Make Dough: Mix flour, ajwain, and salt. Add oil and rub until crumbly. Gradually add water, knead into stiff dough. Cover and rest 40 mins.

Prepare Filling: Boil potatoes, peel, and mash. In a pan, heat oil, add seeds, ginger, chilli, and Hing. Add potatoes, peas, spices, and cook for a few mins. Cool.

Shape Samosas: Divide the dough into 7 balls. Roll each into a thin 6-7-inch circle. Cut into halves. Wet edges, shape into cones, fill with 1-2 tbsp filling, seal edges.

Fry: Heat oil on low. Fry samosas until golden. Increase the heat briefly for crispiness.

Prepare the Chaat: Mix chickpeas, chopped onion, cucumber, mint chutney, tamarind chutney, chaat masala, salt, and chilli powder in a bowl. Toss well.

Plate & Layer:

Story continues below advertisement

– Spread the mixture on a serving plate.

– Drizzle with sweet yoghurt

– Sprinkle fine sev generously over the top.

– Spread crispy fried kale leaves beautifully on the plate and sprinkle with chaat masala.

– Then place the fried samosa on top

Garnish & Serve: Decorate with vibrant pomegranate seeds and crunchy Boondi for a burst of colour and texture. Serve immediately to enjoy the crispy samosa and kale, fresh flavours at their best!