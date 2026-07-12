Recipe: Samosa kale chaat

Samosa Kale Chaat
Ingredients
Dough:
• 2 cups all-purpose flour (260g)
• 1 tsp ajwain (carom seeds)• ¼ tsp salt
• 4 tbsp + 1 tsp oil (65ml)
• Water (about 6 tbsp)
Filling:
• 3-4 potatoes (500-550g), boiled & mashed
• 2 tbsp oil
• 1 tsp cumin seeds
• 1 tsp fennel seeds
• 2 tsp crushed coriander seeds
• 1 tsp chopped ginger
• 1 chopped green chilli
• ¼ tsp Hing (asafoetida)
• ½ cup + 2 tbsp green peas
• 1 tsp coriander powder
• ½ tsp garam masala
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• ½ tsp dried mango powder (amchur)
• ¼ tsp red chilli powder (adjust to taste)
• ¾ tsp salt
For Frying: Oil for deep frying
*For the Chaat Mix:*
• ¼ cup finely chopped onion
• ¼ cup finely chopped cucumber
• 1 tbsp chaat masala (adjust to taste)
• ¼ cup fine sev
• 4 tbsp chickpeas
• A pinch of black salt
• ¼ cup sweet yogurt
• 2 tbsp mint chutney
• 2 tbsp tamarind chutney
• One handful fried kale
• Pomegranate seeds (for garnish)
• Boondi (for garnish)
Instruction:
Make Dough: Mix flour, ajwain, and salt. Add oil and rub until crumbly. Gradually add water, knead into stiff dough. Cover and rest 40 mins.
Prepare Filling: Boil potatoes, peel, and mash. In a pan, heat oil, add seeds, ginger, chilli, and Hing. Add potatoes, peas, spices, and cook for a few mins. Cool.
Shape Samosas: Divide the dough into 7 balls. Roll each into a thin 6-7-inch circle. Cut into halves. Wet edges, shape into cones, fill with 1-2 tbsp filling, seal edges.
Fry: Heat oil on low. Fry samosas until golden. Increase the heat briefly for crispiness.
Prepare the Chaat: Mix chickpeas, chopped onion, cucumber, mint chutney, tamarind chutney, chaat masala, salt, and chilli powder in a bowl. Toss well.
Plate & Layer:
– Spread the mixture on a serving plate.
– Drizzle with sweet yoghurt
– Sprinkle fine sev generously over the top.
– Spread crispy fried kale leaves beautifully on the plate and sprinkle with chaat masala.
– Then place the fried samosa on top
Garnish & Serve: Decorate with vibrant pomegranate seeds and crunchy Boondi for a burst of colour and texture. Serve immediately to enjoy the crispy samosa and kale, fresh flavours at their best!
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