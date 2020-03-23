Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Southwestern Public Health confirms first case of coronavirus in man in his 30s

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted March 23, 2020 1:13 pm
The chief medical officer of health for Haldimand and Norfolk counties is urging people to practise social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The chief medical officer of health for Haldimand and Norfolk counties is urging people to practise social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML

Southwestern Public Health — which covers Oxford and Elgin counties as well as St. Thomas — is reporting its first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus.

On Monday, the health agency confirmed a man in his 30s tested positive for COVID-19 “after close contact with someone outside the region who has the virus.”

A release states that the man was assessed, tested and released by London Health Sciences Centre and is now in self-isolation.

READ MORE: Live updates — Coronavirus in Canada

“We are following up with any contacts of the individual and ensuring the public is aware and protected from the spread of this virus,” said medical officer of health Dr. Joyce Lock.

“It is important to know that most people with this virus will have mild to moderate symptoms. Anyone who is concerned should phone their health care provider, Telehealth Ontario, or public health about next steps.”

Story continues below advertisement

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus canadacovid-19 canadacoronavirus cases canada
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.