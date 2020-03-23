3 new confirmed coronavirus cases in Ottawa, 1 hospitalized

Send this page to someone via email

The province of Ontario has reported three new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Ottawa, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the city so far to 24.

The new cases include a man in his 50s who tested positive for COVID-19 and is in hospital, according to a Monday morning update from the provincial government.

The province’s update didn’t specify how the hospitalized man contracted the virus.

A woman in her 50s also contracted the virus from being in close contact with another case. The third new case in Ottawa — a girl under the age of 18 — is travel-related, according to Ontario’s daily update. The two are self-isolating.

Outside of Ottawa, the province reported another confirmed case in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit: a woman in her 60s who contracted the virus through close contact. She is also self-isolating.

The news comes less than a day after Ottawa Public Health reported it has laboratory confirmation of community spread of the virus in the city, meaning it’s seen cases that aren’t related to travel or close contact with a person who tested positive for the virus.

As of Sunday morning, the public health agency said it was investigating 21 confirmed cases and six indeterminate cases.

Based on modelling data, there could now be up to 4,000 undetected cases of COVID-19 in the national capital, Dr. Vera Etches, the city’s chief medical officer, said in a statement on Sunday afternoon.

Etches hammered the message once again that local residents should stay home and only leave for essential reasons, like picking up groceries.

She urged residents to refrain from coming into close contact with people and from visiting “non-essential businesses” like retail stores, salons, tattoo parlours, gyms, banquet halls and conference centres.

“Our efforts are needed as a community. The actions you take will affect not only you, but your loved ones and our most vulnerable,” Etches said.

To residents returning from March break travel, Etches said it’s “imperative” that returning travellers self-isolate for 14 days and order groceries and essential supplies online, or have a family member or friend do the pickup and drop-off.

On Monday, Ontario reported 78 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Sunday night, which represents the highest single-day jump in the province to date.

A total of 503 cases of the novel coronavirus have been identified in Ontario so far.

Of those, six people have died from the virus and eight cases have been resolved, according to the government’s numbers.

The province updates its information on COVID-19 cases in Ontario online twice daily.

