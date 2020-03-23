Menu

Canada

Canada to send 3 flights to Peru to help citizens stranded by COVID-19: minister

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 23, 2020 10:06 am
Updated March 23, 2020 10:07 am
COVID-19: Repatriating Canadians is ‘on a scale we have never seen before’ – Champagne
WATCH: Repatriating Canadians amid COVID-19 pandemic is "on a scale we have never seen before," says Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne.

Canada will send three planes to Peru to repatriate citizens left stranded abroad by the novel coronavirus pandemic, the country’s foreign affairs minister says.

In a tweet on Monday, François-Philippe Champagne said the government has secured authorization to operate three flights “this week.”

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Canada working with commercial airlines to repatriate stranded citizens

Story continues below advertisement

On Saturday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the government was working with commercial airlines to co-ordinate flights to repatriate Canadians.

“We will also be working with other countries to ensure that our airlines have the permissions and other supports necessary to fly,” Trudeau said.

The first of those flights, from Morocco, landed in Montreal on Saturday.

Ottawa working with airlines to repatriate Cdns; first COVID-19 case in NWT
Speaking to reporters, Trudeau said the government was looking to help as many citizens as it can but that it would not be possible to reach all of those seeking assistance.

In order to help Canadians abroad, the federal government has also made available loans totalling $5,000 per person, which can be used for flights and accommodations.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Champagne says efforts to repatriate Canadians ‘on a scale we’ve never seen’

At a press conference on Saturday, Champagne said officials had been in touch with “hundreds of thousands” of Canadians abroad and that they were working “around the clock” to help.

Speaking to Mike Le Couteur on Global News’ The West Block, Champagne said the operation is “on a scale that we’ve never seen before.”

Trudeau is expected to provide an update on Canada’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic at 11:15 a.m. ET on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Justin TrudeauCoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus canadacovid-19 canadacoronavirus cases canadacoronavirus updateFrancois-Philippe Champagnecanadians abroadcoronavirus Canadians abroad
