Coronavirus: Haldimand, Norfolk counties limit gatherings, warn of fines for not self-isolating

Send this page to someone via email

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit’s medical officer of health got tough on residents over the weekend in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic, issuing orders to limit gatherings and warning of large fines for returning travellers who don’t self-isolate.

In a release, Dr. Shanker Nesathurai set a limit on how many residents can congregate in public spaces in Norfolk and Haldimand counties, saying gatherings cannot exceed 10 people, including at playgrounds, parks, piers and beaches.

READ MORE: Coronavirus outbreak declared at Hamilton nursing home

He also warned of a $5,000-per-day fine for those caught at work or in the community without self-isolating for 14 days after returning from travel.

“This order prohibits you from travelling outside of your home while this order is in effect, with the only exception being to seek medical assessment and/or treatment,” Nesathurai said in the release on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

Residents of Norfolk and Haldimand are NOT to congregate in groups larger than 10 in public spaces, including playgrounds, parks, piers and beaches, and NO person is to use playground equipment. Help prevent the spread of #COVID19! pic.twitter.com/hEkq2pkdaj — HN Health Unit (@HNHealthUnit) March 22, 2020

Nesathurai asked employers to follow guidelines and discourage workers from coming to work who have just returned from travel.

He also ordered all personal services, including esthetic services, to shut down immediately.

The order applies to all tattoo parlours, barbershops, hair and nail salons, spas, tanning salons and banquet halls in Haldimand and Norfolk counties.

The order is effective until rescinded by the health unit’s medical officer of health.

There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in Haldimand or Norfolk counties.

Story continues below advertisement

However, both counties activated their emergency operations centres on Friday and set up care centres as a precaution at the Dunnville Memorial Arena and Port Dover Arena.

5:32 Andrew Scheer weighs in on proposed $82B COVID-19 relief package Andrew Scheer weighs in on proposed $82B COVID-19 relief package