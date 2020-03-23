Menu

Canada

Coronavirus: Haldimand, Norfolk counties limit gatherings, warn of fines for not self-isolating

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 23, 2020 10:37 am
Updated March 23, 2020 10:40 am
The chief medical officer of health for Haldimand and Norfolk counties is urging people to practise social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit’s medical officer of health got tough on residents over the weekend in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic, issuing orders to limit gatherings and warning of large fines for returning travellers who don’t self-isolate.

In a release, Dr. Shanker Nesathurai set a limit on how many residents can congregate in public spaces in Norfolk and Haldimand counties, saying gatherings cannot exceed 10 people, including at playgrounds, parks, piers and beaches.

READ MORE: Coronavirus outbreak declared at Hamilton nursing home

He also warned of a $5,000-per-day fine for those caught at work or in the community without self-isolating for 14 days after returning from travel.

“This order prohibits you from travelling outside of your home while this order is in effect, with the only exception being to seek medical assessment and/or treatment,” Nesathurai said in the release on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

Nesathurai asked employers to follow guidelines and discourage workers from coming to work who have just returned from travel.

He also ordered all personal services, including esthetic services, to shut down immediately.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — McDonald’s closes store on Hamilton's mountain after reported COVID-19 case

The order applies to all tattoo parlours, barbershops, hair and nail salons, spas, tanning salons and banquet halls in Haldimand and Norfolk counties.

The order is effective until rescinded by the health unit’s medical officer of health.

There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in Haldimand or Norfolk counties.

Story continues below advertisement

However, both counties activated their emergency operations centres on Friday and set up care centres as a precaution at the Dunnville Memorial Arena and Port Dover Arena.

