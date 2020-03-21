Coronavirus outbreak declared at Hamilton nursing home

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Public Health has declared a coronavirus outbreak at Heritage Green Nursing Home in Stoney Creek on Saturday.

It comes after a second resident at the facility, a 55-year-old woman, tested positive on March 19.

Public health officials said the woman was not transported to hospital but remains in isolation at Heritage Green.

The first confirmed case of COVID-19 at the nursing home was reported Wednesday and involved an 80-year-old female resident who lives on the same floor as the second patient at the nursing home.

“Some of the most vulnerable members of our community reside at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities,” said Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, Hamilton’s Medical Officer of Health.￼￼

“Extraordinary Masures are needed in extraordinary times like this to prepare and respond to COVID-19. We are working very closely with Heritage Green to manage this outbreak.”￼￼￼

An outbreak is declared by Public Health when there are two or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 among residents or staff of a long-term care facility.

Heritage Green said it is continuing to isolate the entire floor of the nursing home, keep staff in dedicated areas, isolate residents and provide in-room meals.

“Our priority is to provide our residence with the greatest care possible during this challenging time,” said Scott Kozachenko, administrator at Heritage Green Nursing Home. “We are going above and beyond to ensure our residents are protected from the spread of this virus.

“We are in close contact with families of our residents, who are understandably unsettled, to keep them informed of the situation.”￼ Tweet This

As of noon Saturday, Hamilton has 24 confirmed cases of COVID-19.