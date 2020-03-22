Menu

Coronavirus: McDonald’s closes store on the Mountain after reported COVID-19 case

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 22, 2020 5:08 pm
McDonald's Canada says it has closed down its Mountain location on Rymal Road as a precaution over an alleged COVID-19 case.
McDonald's Canada says it has closed down its Mountain location on Rymal Road as a precaution over an alleged COVID-19 case. Don Mitchell / Global News

McDonald’s has closed down one of its restaurants on the Mountain after a worker reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson.

The restaurant chain says the employee worked at the location at 20 Rymal Road East just east of Upper James Street and was on duty between noon and 8 p.m. on March 15.

“We are in contact with Ontario Public Health to confirm this report. Out of an abundance of caution, McDonald’s Canada made the decision to immediately shut down the restaurant for a thorough cleaning,” said spokesperson Ryma Boussoufa.

READ MORE: Coronavirus outbreak declared at Hamilton nursing home

Corporate Relations told Global News in a statement that the restaurant has hired a third party cleaning company to sanitize the location. The restaurant will re-open once the direction has been given by Ontario Public Health.

All staff at the restaurant believed to have been in close contact with the employee have been asked to self-quarantine until further notice.

McDonald’s is asking anyone who may have visited the restaurant on March 15 to take precautions as per guidelines outlined by Ontario Public Health’s website.

Coronavirus outbreak: 60 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ontario, total at 311 active cases
Coronavirus outbreak: 60 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ontario, total at 311 active cases
