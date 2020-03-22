Coronavirus: McDonald’s closes store on the Mountain after reported COVID-19 case

Send this page to someone via email

McDonald’s has closed down one of its restaurants on the Mountain after a worker reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson.

The restaurant chain says the employee worked at the location at 20 Rymal Road East just east of Upper James Street and was on duty between noon and 8 p.m. on March 15.

“We are in contact with Ontario Public Health to confirm this report. Out of an abundance of caution, McDonald’s Canada made the decision to immediately shut down the restaurant for a thorough cleaning,” said spokesperson Ryma Boussoufa.

Corporate Relations told Global News in a statement that the restaurant has hired a third party cleaning company to sanitize the location. The restaurant will re-open once the direction has been given by Ontario Public Health.

All staff at the restaurant believed to have been in close contact with the employee have been asked to self-quarantine until further notice.

McDonald’s is asking anyone who may have visited the restaurant on March 15 to take precautions as per guidelines outlined by Ontario Public Health’s website.

