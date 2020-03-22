Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Markham woman becomes first York Region resident to die from COVID-19, officials say

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted March 22, 2020 5:10 pm
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML.
York Region’s medical officer of health says a Markham woman in her 70s is the first person in the area to die from COVID-19 since the coronavirus outbreak began.

In a statement released Sunday afternoon, it was reported the woman returned from international travel on Saturday and died a short time later. It was released where the woman returned home from.

“This case speaks to the seriousness of the current situation and how as a community we need to continue working together to protect one another,” Dr. Karim Kurji said in a statement while extending condolences to the woman’s family.

“We now cannot rule out local transmission in York Region. These unfortunate signals are indications of progression of the virus in our community.”

Story continues below advertisement

As of Sunday, there were 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in York Region. Across Ontario, there were a total of 424 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Sunday morning.

Before the announcement by York Region Sunday afternoon, the province said there were three deaths connected to COVID-19. Toronto Public Health also reported on Sunday the death of a Toronto.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
