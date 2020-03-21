N.S. RCMP seek public help in violent assault, break-in investigation

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a violent assault and break-in at a home in Priestville, N.S,. on Friday.

At approximately 9:49 p.m., officers of the Pictou District detachment responded to a call of a woman who said she had been hit in the head and needed assistance.

READ MORE: Suspicious package results in closure of Peggy’s Cove Road

When police arrived at the scene, they learned that between three and four men, all wearing masks, entered a home and hit the two occupants in the head with a baseball bat.

The men reportedly stole cash and marijuana before fleeing the area in a small dark sedan, which police describe as being similar to a Honda Civic.

The vehicle was last spotted travelling in the direction of Sherbrooke Road, toward Highway 104.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the two victims were taken to hospital by Emergency Health Services. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

2:08 Former N.S. Mountie found guilty of stealing, trafficking cocaine Former N.S. Mountie found guilty of stealing, trafficking cocaine

Investigators are working with the RCMP’s forensic identification technicians to collect evidence at the scene.

Police are asking the public to call them at 902-755-4141 if they have any info about the assault or to contact Crime Stoppers.