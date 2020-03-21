Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

N.S. RCMP seek public help in violent assault, break-in investigation

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted March 21, 2020 9:33 am
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph. .
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph. . Alexander Quon/Global News

RCMP are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a violent assault and break-in at a home in Priestville, N.S,. on Friday.

At approximately 9:49 p.m., officers of the Pictou District detachment responded to a call of a woman who said she had been hit in the head and needed assistance.

READ MORE: Suspicious package results in closure of Peggy’s Cove Road

When police arrived at the scene, they learned that between three and four men, all wearing masks, entered a home and hit the two occupants in the head with a baseball bat.

The men reportedly stole cash and marijuana before fleeing the area in a small dark sedan, which police describe as being similar to a Honda Civic.

The vehicle was last spotted travelling in the direction of Sherbrooke Road, toward Highway 104.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the two victims were taken to hospital by Emergency Health Services. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Former N.S. Mountie found guilty of stealing, trafficking cocaine
Former N.S. Mountie found guilty of stealing, trafficking cocaine

Investigators are working with the RCMP’s forensic identification technicians to collect evidence at the scene.

Police are asking the public to call them at 902-755-4141 if they have any info about the assault or to contact Crime Stoppers.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPHalifaxAssaultRobberyNova Scotia RCMPHome InvasionNova Scotia CrimeViolent Assault
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.