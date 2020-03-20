Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Suspicious package results in closure of Peggy’s Cove Road

By Alexander Quon and Ashley Field Global News
Posted March 20, 2020 3:59 pm
Updated March 20, 2020 4:02 pm
Police and emergency vehicles responded to the Tantallon post office after someone became sick when they came in contact with a parcel. .
Police and emergency vehicles responded to the Tantallon post office after someone became sick when they came in contact with a parcel. . Ashley Field/Global News

A post office in Tantallon was closed for most of Friday after employees reported feeling sick when they came in contact with what was initially believed to be a suspicious package.

Emergency crews, including EHS, Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency and RCMP, were called to the post office at 12700 block of Peggy’s Cove Road at approximately 9:45 a.m.

READ MORE: RCMP investigate threat at Universite de Moncton campus

District Chief Scot Shaffner told media that approximately six to eight people were affected.

Fire and RCMP cordoned off the area where the parcel was located as hazmat suits were used to investigate.

The employees remained under observation for some time.

Story continues below advertisement

Schaffner told Global News later in the afternoon that no noxious substances were found at the scene.

Officials cleared the scene at approximately 3:00 p.m.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Suspicious PackageEHSHalifax Regional Fire and Emergencytantallonpeggy's cove roadScott Shaffner
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.