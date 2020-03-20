Suspicious package results in closure of Peggy’s Cove Road

Send this page to someone via email

A post office in Tantallon was closed for most of Friday after employees reported feeling sick when they came in contact with what was initially believed to be a suspicious package.

Emergency crews, including EHS, Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency and RCMP, were called to the post office at 12700 block of Peggy’s Cove Road at approximately 9:45 a.m.

READ MORE: RCMP investigate threat at Universite de Moncton campus

District Chief Scot Shaffner told media that approximately six to eight people were affected.

Fire and RCMP cordoned off the area where the parcel was located as hazmat suits were used to investigate.

WATCH: The latest from @hfxfire District Chief Scot Shaffner: Crews were called to the #Tantallon post office at a… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… —

Ashley Field (@AshleyJVField) March 20, 2020

The employees remained under observation for some time.

Story continues below advertisement

Schaffner told Global News later in the afternoon that no noxious substances were found at the scene.

Officials cleared the scene at approximately 3:00 p.m.