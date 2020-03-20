Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP investigate threat at Universite de Moncton campus

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted March 20, 2020 10:00 am
Updated March 20, 2020 10:02 am
New Brunswick RCMP respond to a complaint of a threat at the U de M campus on Thursday, March 19, 2020. .
New Brunswick RCMP respond to a complaint of a threat at the U de M campus on Thursday, March 19, 2020. . Wade Perry

Several Codiac Regional RCMP officers responded to a building on the Universite de Moncton campus Thursday night after an alleged threat was reported.

Staff-Sgt. Dave MacDonnell tells Global News that officers responded to the Leopold-Tallion building at around 7 p.m.

“Members responded immediately to ensure there was no threat and everything turned out OK,” said Staff-Sgt. Dave MacDonnell said.

“We’re following up now and the investigation’s ongoing on the origin of the threat.”

Tweet This

MacDonnell would not disclose the nature of the threat or comment on the response, citing tactical reasons.

READ MORE: Fire destroys laundromat, recycling building in Pictou

Few other details were released

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPPoliceMonctonThreatCodiac Regional RCMPDave MacDonnellLeopold-Tallion buildingMoncton threat
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.