RCMP investigate threat at Universite de Moncton campus

Several Codiac Regional RCMP officers responded to a building on the Universite de Moncton campus Thursday night after an alleged threat was reported.
Staff-Sgt. Dave MacDonnell tells Global News that officers responded to the Leopold-Tallion building at around 7 p.m.
“Members responded immediately to ensure there was no threat and everything turned out OK,” said Staff-Sgt. Dave MacDonnell said.
“We’re following up now and the investigation’s ongoing on the origin of the threat.”
MacDonnell would not disclose the nature of the threat or comment on the response, citing tactical reasons.
Few other details were released
