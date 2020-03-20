RCMP investigate threat at Universite de Moncton campus

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Several Codiac Regional RCMP officers responded to a building on the Universite de Moncton campus Thursday night after an alleged threat was reported.

Staff-Sgt. Dave MacDonnell tells Global News that officers responded to the Leopold-Tallion building at around 7 p.m.

“Members responded immediately to ensure there was no threat and everything turned out OK,” said Staff-Sgt. Dave MacDonnell said.

“We’re following up now and the investigation’s ongoing on the origin of the threat.” Tweet This

MacDonnell would not disclose the nature of the threat or comment on the response, citing tactical reasons.

READ MORE: Fire destroys laundromat, recycling building in Pictou

Few other details were released

Story continues below advertisement