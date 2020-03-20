Fire destroys laundromat, recycling building in Pictou

Send this page to someone via email

Two business in Pictou, N.S., were destroyed as a result of a major fire Thursday night.

The Canadian Red Cross says crews from Pictou, New Glasgow and several neighbouring communities responded to the fire on Depot Street at around 10 p.m.

The Red Cross says the blaze destroyed the Washtub Laundromat and a neighbouring recycling centre and forced the evacuation of the Coleraine Plaza seniors building.

The 19 seniors were evacuated over safety concerns, including heavy smoke from the nearby blaze and the fact that electricity in the area was shut off due to propane tanks outside the laundromat.

The Red Cross says crews were also concerned about the possibility of flammable products at the recycling depot.

“Canadian Red Cross volunteers from New Glasgow arranged emergency lodging for two men and one woman from the seniors’ residence,” the Red Cross said in a release Friday. “Others dispersed to relatives or friends in Pictou County.”

Nineteen seniors were evacuated from a nearby building as a precaution. Courtesy: Brian Cameron

It’s expected the seniors will be allowed to return to the building on Coleraine Street on Friday morning.