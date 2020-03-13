Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

East London house fire causes $80K in damage, displaces 10 people: London Fire Department

By Jess Brady 980 CFPL
Posted March 13, 2020 12:14 pm
London fire crews responded to a blaze at a home on Egerton Street that caused $80,000 in damage Friday morning. .
London fire crews responded to a blaze at a home on Egerton Street that caused $80,000 in damage Friday morning. . London Fire Department / Twitter

No injuries have been reported, but a blaze at a home in London’s east end has caused significant damage with an early estimate hitting $80,000.

London fire crews were called out around 9:20 a.m. Friday to a two-storey house on Egerton Street, north of Dame Street.

On scene, crews were met by flames escaping from the front window of the second storey. Ten people who were inside were able to get out of the home themselves.

Story continues below advertisement

Platoon chief Shawn Fitzgerald told Global News no injuries have been reported and firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

“The fire consumed the bedroom on the second floor,” Fitzgerald said. “There was heavy smoke damage throughout the second floor, but the fire was contained to the bedroom itself.”

READ MORE: East London house fire causes $150K in damage, officials say

It’s not clear if the home was split into different units, but Fitzgerald said determining that, along with what sparked the blaze, is part of the investigation currently underway by a London Fire Department investigator and officers with London police.

Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal has also been notified, but it’s unknown if it will join the investigation, Fitzgerald said. He noted that it’s normal procedure to inform the organization of incidents of this nature.

An LTC bus is on scene to provide shelter for the residents who have been displaced from the home. Fitzgerald said they probably won’t be able to return to the house for the rest of the day or evening.

Fire and police personnel are expected to be on scene at the home on Egerton Street for the rest of the day and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireDamageLondon Police ServiceLondon FireLondon Fire DepartmentDisplacedevacuateegerton streetDame street
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.