East London house fire causes $80K in damage, displaces 10 people: London Fire Department

Send this page to someone via email

No injuries have been reported, but a blaze at a home in London’s east end has caused significant damage with an early estimate hitting $80,000.

London fire crews were called out around 9:20 a.m. Friday to a two-storey house on Egerton Street, north of Dame Street.

On scene, crews were met by flames escaping from the front window of the second storey. Ten people who were inside were able to get out of the home themselves.

Active incident update: Egerton St structure fire- numerous occupants self evacuated , fire is under control. Crews are overhauling & ventilating. #ldnont pic.twitter.com/6TeKyD5EG6 — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) March 13, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Platoon chief Shawn Fitzgerald told Global News no injuries have been reported and firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

“The fire consumed the bedroom on the second floor,” Fitzgerald said. “There was heavy smoke damage throughout the second floor, but the fire was contained to the bedroom itself.”

It’s not clear if the home was split into different units, but Fitzgerald said determining that, along with what sparked the blaze, is part of the investigation currently underway by a London Fire Department investigator and officers with London police.

Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal has also been notified, but it’s unknown if it will join the investigation, Fitzgerald said. He noted that it’s normal procedure to inform the organization of incidents of this nature.

An LTC bus is on scene to provide shelter for the residents who have been displaced from the home. Fitzgerald said they probably won’t be able to return to the house for the rest of the day or evening.

Fire and police personnel are expected to be on scene at the home on Egerton Street for the rest of the day and motorists are asked to avoid the area.