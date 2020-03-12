Menu

Crime

Police deem southwest London barn fire suspicious

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted March 12, 2020 7:55 am
London firefighters tend to a barn fire on Bostwick Road on Wednesday morning.
London firefighters tend to a barn fire on Bostwick Road on Wednesday morning. Andrew Graham / Global News

A Wednesday morning barn fire in southwest London has been deemed suspicious by city police.

The London Fire Department reported that the blaze was called in around 7:50 a.m.

District fire Chief Dave Hood told Global News that by the time crews arrived at the fire on Bostwick Road, west of Wonderland Road, the barn was fully engulfed.

Story continues below advertisement
“[It was] quickly knocked down, no injuries reported,” Hood said.

A lack of fire hydrants near the barn forced firefighters to shuttle water from a parking lot about a kilometre north of the blaze. Hood added that it was a “regular response” otherwise.

Damage for the fire is pegged at $350,000, according to London firefighters.

READ MORE: London Ont., police issue boating ban amid high water levels on Thames River

In an update issued by police on Wednesday evening, nearly 12 hours after the fire was first called in, officers said the barn blaze had been deemed suspicious.

They say an investigation into the fire is in its early stages and is being conducted by the street crime unit along with the fire marshal.

Anyone with information related to the fire is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

