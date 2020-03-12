Police deem southwest London barn fire suspicious

Send this page to someone via email

A Wednesday morning barn fire in southwest London has been deemed suspicious by city police.

The London Fire Department reported that the blaze was called in around 7:50 a.m.

District fire Chief Dave Hood told Global News that by the time crews arrived at the fire on Bostwick Road, west of Wonderland Road, the barn was fully engulfed.

UPDATE: @LdnOntFire said barn fire on Bostwick Rd west of Wonderland Rd was called in at 7:50am. Barn was fully engulfed, but no injuries. Lack of fire hydrants has crews using a water shuttle service, but fire is under control. No damage estimate, investigation ongoing #LdnOnt pic.twitter.com/SBXn17gbNn — Andrew Graham (@andrewjwgraham) March 11, 2020

“[It was] quickly knocked down, no injuries reported,” Hood said.

A lack of fire hydrants near the barn forced firefighters to shuttle water from a parking lot about a kilometre north of the blaze. Hood added that it was a “regular response” otherwise.

Damage for the fire is pegged at $350,000, according to London firefighters.

In an update issued by police on Wednesday evening, nearly 12 hours after the fire was first called in, officers said the barn blaze had been deemed suspicious.

They say an investigation into the fire is in its early stages and is being conducted by the street crime unit along with the fire marshal.

Anyone with information related to the fire is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).